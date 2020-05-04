Coronavirus Unemployment Benefits Avoid Some Employees

The good news for nearly 3 million independent Californians, concert workers and independent contractors is that they are now entitled to special unemployment benefits.

The bad news for many is that they probably won’t get it.

“For those facing this, it has been incredibly frustrating,” said Kyle Petrozza, 38, a freelance commercial photographer in Los Angeles.

Petrozza is one of countless recently inactive workers who have been excluded from the Unemployment Pandemic Assistance Program, or PUA, a key provision of the Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. coronavirus signed in March by President Trump.

The PUA, which launched in California on Tuesday, was designed to help business owners, concert workers and others who did not qualify for traditional unemployment or who had exhausted their benefits.

But there is a trap for Petrozza and legions of others who work hard in the creative industries and gig economies: if they were on the payroll of an employer and earned a salary of $ 1,300 or more at Over the course of a quarter over the previous 18 months, this so-called W-2 amount would become the basis of unemployment benefits – and prevent them from claiming their self-employment income.

In the case of Petrozza, he had W-2 income of approximately $ 3,400 in 2019, a fraction of his commercial photography business’s net income. This translated into a regular unemployment benefit of $ 159 per week, much less than he would have received with help in the event of an unemployment pandemic, he said.

Petrozza calculated that the difference in benefits would cost him thousands of dollars.

Such a mix of payroll and freelance work is common among artists, photographers and seasonal workers who choose freelance work the rest of the year. Many have called themselves “hybrid” workers.

California musicians are among the hardest hit, said Los Angeles attorney Jordan Bromley, who estimates that more than 100,000 of them could be excluded from unemployment assistance during a pandemic.

Although most of their income comes from self-employment, said Bromley, most of them also choose casual W-2 work.

“A few union shows and that puts you out of the PUA,” said Bromley, who is a member of the board of directors of the Music Artists Coalition, which is part of a group of 60 organizations working on CARES Act issues that affect his members. “This is what we see.”

The group approached state officials and members of Congress to find a solution to the problem, said Bromley. The hands of state officials seem to be tied by the way the CARES law was drafted, he said, so a legislative solution will be needed.

Loree Levy, deputy director of the California Employment Development Department, which oversees the unemployment system, agreed that the CARES law leaves no room for interpretation as to who can receive assistance during a pandemic.

“As long as a person is eligible for a [unemployment insurance] pretend that this person cannot be considered eligible for a PUA request, “she said.

California secretary of labor Julie Su sympathized with the workers on Friday in a Facebook live chat, but offered little immediate hope.

“I can hear you,” said Su. “I have heard a lot from you. I spoke to some of you who said it seemed incredibly unfair because California is a very diverse economy, people are creative and do a whole bunch of different kinds of jobs and sometimes the W-2 doesn’t represents only a very small part of your overall income. “

Su said she was aware of the efforts to change the rules.

“But until that happens, we have to comply with what the federal law says about the AUP,” she said.

Steven Wilkin, an electronic musician who lives in Los Angeles and who also worked as a carpool driver, said he had “ been completely hosed on the PUA ” because of the W-2 pay which was only 3 , 7% of its revenues in 2019.

“They took me a W-2 I had in the third quarter of 2019 for an advertisement I did,” he said. “It was a work day and it paid $ 2,000 and they delivered me a W-2.”

Based on this amount, he received $ 77 per week in regular unemployment benefits and was unable to obtain unemployment assistance during a pandemic. He estimates that the difference between the two benefits will cost him approximately $ 6,000.

Wilkin, 39, and others said they had operated under belief – in some cases, they gleaned information from Employment Development Department website or through phone calls to his call center – that they could apply for regular unemployment benefits and then cancel or update them with their self-employment earnings when the PUA opened its doors.

They have since learned that this is not the case.

“No, sorry, your W-2 income disqualifies you and there is nothing you can do about it,” said Wilkin. “I’m so overwhelmed by all of this. I woke up at 3:30 p.m. this morning because I have so much anxiety about it. “

Commercial film producer Michelle Faucheux of Los Angeles is excluded from unemployment assistance benefits because she is one of the so-called hybrid workers who have both self-employment and wage earnings. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Michelle Faucheux, 45, an independent commercial film producer living in Silver Lake, said that when she claimed unemployment benefits, a $ 5,000 W-2 nearly 18 months ago appeared. It was only a small slice of her self-employment income reported on Internal Revenue Service 1099 forms, she said.

“I have this W-2 which does not allow me to benefit from all the advantages, even if it is not my full income, just a little bit of my income,” she said.

Faucheux said he made unsuccessful repeated phone calls to the EDD, which has been swamped with new allegations in recent weeks and has been plagued by technical problems, including computer crashes that froze the requester’s web page.

She said she finally got a one-sentence response to her numerous emails asking her how to claim her self-employment income.

“” Your 1099 income is not eligible “- that’s it,” said Faucheux.

She gave up and applied for benefits based on her W-2 income of $ 5,000.

“It is very frustrating,” she said. “I feel like I hit my head against the wall. … I had a lot of emotional distress because of it.”

She is barely alone.

More than 2.8 million Californians were concert workers or independent contractors in California in 2016, according to an analysis of IRS data released last year by a group of academic and government researchers.

Prior to the unemployment assistance program, they would not have been eligible for self-employment income benefits.

The pandemic assistance program offers them up to 39 weeks of benefits at $ 167 per week, and comes with an additional weekly allowance of $ 600 under the CARES Act until July.

State officials said the amount of $ 167 would be increased to a maximum of $ 450 per week for recipients who earned more than $ 17,368 in 2019, but they did not provide a schedule for this.

More than 3.5 million jobless claims have been filed in recent weeks, according to California officials, and they expect a similar number of new claims through the PUA.

The overwhelming volume of unemployment claims has made matters worse for people like Gil Imber, the NHL Anaheim Ducks organist.

Imber, who earns an hourly wage on the Ducks payroll during the hockey season, is self-employed the rest of the year.

He earns off-season income from independent work sources, including playing the organ at Loyola Marymount’s baseball games and his website. CloseCallSports.com, which tracks and analyzes close and controversial calls.

The Ducks were generous enough to pay him until the coronavirus shortened season ended, said Imber. And he was delighted to learn that his non-duck concerts, which disappeared with the spread of COVID-19, would be eligible for unemployment benefits.

“I thought, ‘Oh, great, CARES will take care of me,’ said Imber, 32, who lives in Sherman Oaks.

“The problem was that at the end of March and the beginning of April, nobody knew how to request it,” he said.

His attempts to apply on the basis of his self-employment income during the prevailing confusion resulted in obtaining unemployment benefits for his Ducks income – a situation he had specifically tried to avoid.

Now he doesn’t know what to do with the money.

“I’m really afraid of spending it … What if I’m not entitled to it, for one reason or another?” he said.

“Morally, I don’t want to touch this money,” he said. “But we have bills to pay.”