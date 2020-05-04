Coronavirus and recession slam the US oil patch

In the days and weeks leading up to the spike in coronavirus cases in Texas, Chris Williams had already had trouble brewing for the state’s energy economy.

With a Russo-Saudi oil price war breaking out and American oil flooding the market, Williams’ plans to design pipelines at Wood Group’s Houston office were canceled. And then came the virus.

“We have gone from a team of 70 to 80 people to about seven,” said Williams, a faster and more widespread downturn than he and other industry veterans. never seen: “From one week to the next, we saw massive stops.”

Thousands of people line up in Houston on Wednesday for a food gift from volunteers from the Houston Food Bank and the Texas National Guard. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)

Williams, who has 15 years of experience in the petroleum sector, worked from home until the last week of March, when he was laid off. Friends and neighbors fear they will be next, as the price of American crude oil has turned negative for the first time in their lives.

“There are a lot of people who hang by a single wire,” said the father of four 42-year-old children. “It changed everyone’s life and did it quickly. Many people were unable to bounce back. “

The American oil patch has been hit in recent weeks by a double economic blow: a global pandemic in the midst of an already weakened market, causing the worst oil crisis of a lifetime. The impact is widespread, felt by Californian workers in the oil fields of County Kern to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where dozens of tankers languished, unable to unload an excess supply of crude. But in Texas, layoffs were particularly intense.

Thousands of energy workers have been laid off in Texas in recent weeks. More than half of oil and gas workers fear job loss due to pandemic, and almost 40% fear they won’t be able to pay the mortgage and other bills over the next year, according to a University of Houston survey mainly Texas workers.

Notifications of mass layoffs to Halliburton, Apache Corp. and other energy companies flooded the Texas Workforce Commission. Houston-based energy companies recorded huge losses last week, including ConocoPhillips – $ 1.7 billion – and Diamond Offshore Drilling, which filed for bankruptcy with debts of $ 2.6 billion.

The Houston area alone could lose up to 300,000 jobs, worse than during the 2008 recession. Cuts are expected to have a ripple effect on museums and non-profit organizations that depend on oil philanthropy and gas.

“People outside of Texas don’t realize how much income, how much life force, oil brings,” said Williams.

For the first time, his family asked for help at Houston Food Bank, where they volunteered, the largest in the country. Thousands of people joined them last month in a car delivery, including neighbors of the middle and working classes who lost their jobs in oil and gas.

Williams noticed battered pickups and also Maserati sports cars.

“It doesn’t matter where you stand on the socio-economic spectrum: this epidemic has not discriminated,” said Williams.

Motorists, including refinery workers laid off during the pandemic, line up for a food gift in Baytown, Texas, Saturday. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)

Josefina Rosa, 46, and her husband lined up in their pickup truck for a food gift on Saturday at a church east of Houston in Baytown. The church is surrounded by refineries which supported the couple and their parents. Salvador Rosa, 45, worked as a contract boilermaker until his layoff on March 27. He also does not have a university degree.

They had never visited the pantry before, and although they paid for their house and truck, they support four girls – including paying for the car for the two elders, who have just become registered nurses.

“There is no work” at the refineries, said Josefina Rosa. “All of our neighbors have the same problem. We are just trying to survive. “

Nikki Rincon, executive director of Hearts and Hands of Baytown, a department of Iglesia Cristo Viene, said that many of those she had seen in recent weeks had been employed at nearby refineries. Rincon’s husband works for Exxon, which subsidizes volunteers in the pantry.

“You have Exxon, Chevron, Covestro this way,” she said on Saturday, pointing to nearby refineries whose metal towers filled the horizon. “This is how people live. It’s our bread and our butter. “

Texas National Guard volunteers and soldiers distribute food Saturday at the Baytown refinery. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)

Ed Hirs, who testified at a recent meeting of the Texas commission that regulates oil and gas, said it would be at least a year after the pandemic soared before oil prices and the industry as a whole do not recover. The state commission is expected to vote Tuesday on a proposal to cut Texas’ oil production by 20%, which would remove about a million barrels a day from the market.

“The oil field was in trouble before COVID hit,” said the professor of energy economics at the University of Houston. “They will cut.”

Oil outposts in Texas and other states are expected to suffer even more than the diversification of Houston, the country’s fourth-largest metropolitan area, he said.

West Texas cities such as Midland and Odessa, dependent on oil drilling – which had exploded in recent years due to hydraulic fracturing or hydraulic fracturing – have seen business dry up in recent weeks because wells are plugged to store the oil until its value increases. Each well supplies 25 to 100 full-time jobs.

“It supports families, schools, property taxes,” said Hirs, and as job losses increase, “people will sell their homes.”

“It will lower the value of the houses,” he said. “This will lower property taxes.”

The effect of the oil slowdown is not limited to Texas, he said: hydraulic fracturing has slowed in Colorado, North Dakota and Oklahoma. Some companies pay to convert tanks used for oil fracturing to store them for at least a year, while others sign one-year leases to store the oil in offshore tankers, he said.

Chris Williams with wife Demetris and children Chris Jr., 18, left; Zekariah, 16; Manny, 10; and Ezekiel, 14. (Courtesy of Chris Williams)

Williams, a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi in 2007, had moved to Houston for the promise of well-paid oil work with generous health insurance for his family. He survived the Recession of 2008 and another slowdown in 2016, but said that these are pale compared to the current slowdown.

In addition to losing his job, his wife, 43-year-old Demetris Williams, who works at the local school district, lost part-time work at Old Navy. Their oldest son Chris Jr., 18, also lost his part-time job at the clothing store and applied for other jobs without luck. Their household income has gone from $ 75,000 to about $ 20,000, said Williams.

Williams has applied for all the jobs he can find online, including minimum wage positions in grocery stores and retail stores that reopened in Texas on Friday. He reached out to friends, trying to make his way to an architectural, construction or project management position. But the oil downturn has also affected these industries, and has yet to be answered. He did not apply for a job abroad – he does not think his family is ready for this kind of change – but has considered moving elsewhere in the United States.

“It’s really quiet. There are jobs out there, but there are so many people looking for them,” said Williams.

He has mixed feelings about reopening Texas businesses to 25% of its capacity. While this may make it easier for him to hire, he is concerned that this kind of job may further expose him to catching the coronavirus and passing it on to his family. Her younger son, Manny, 10, has a weakened immune system after surviving leukemia.

“I’m ready to go back to work, but my family’s safety should come first,” said Williams as he stood in his garden with his wife and children last week, wearing a mask with the logo. Houston Texans football.

They don’t know what to do with the health insurance they lost when Williams was laid off. Texas has the highest number and percentage of uninsured residents of any state and is one of more than a dozen states that chose not to extend Medicaid before the epidemic.

“We just hope none of us get sick,” said Williams.

He and his wife negotiated with the creditors, trying to stay up to date with the $ 1,700 rent on their four-bedroom home and the final payments on their Chevy Silverado. Williams likes to say to his kids, “It could be worse: we could live in this truck.”

In recent weeks, their small savings have shrunk. They visited a gift from the Houston Food Bank and waited three hours before leaving empty-handed – the line was just too long, said Williams. They returned for another gift and received a trunk full of food, including milk and fresh fruit.

Demetris Williams decided to attend another Houston Food Bank event near their suburban home on Wednesday, but the lines stretched for miles and she eventually returned home (more than 7,000 drivers received food).

There would be another food distribution on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston, named after a Texas energy company. The Houston Food Bank, the largest in the country, distributed twice as much food as usual, up to a million pounds a day, said spokeswoman Paula Murphy. Many of those in need have lost their jobs in oil and gas, she said.

“We are such an oil city. This creates a whole new audience that needs the food bank, ”she said.

On Wednesday, a volunteer loads food into Tam Bui’s car. Her husband has been advised that he will be terminated from his employment in the oil and gas sector. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)

On Wednesday, Tam Bui was driving a silver Mercedes SUV. She said her husband had been informed that he would be laid off from his position as an oil and gas computer programmer next Sunday. Bui, 46, worked in a closed hair salon during the pandemic, and cares for their elderly parents. One of them has lung cancer and is therefore at even greater risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19.

“We are fine for now,” she said, “but we need health insurance.”

Another woman who asked not to be identified said that she was picking up food for neighbors who had lost their jobs in the oil and gas industry. She said her husband was working on an offshore oil platform until this week, but she also worried about her job. She stopped at the food distribution in the car with their 6 year old daughter in the back seat.

“We never thought we would see something like this,” she said.

The Williams family managed to save money while taking refuge at home during the pandemic.

They celebrated their daughter’s sweet 16and his son’s 14th birthday last week with Zoom family calls, home dinners, outdoor decorations and greeting neighbors on their cul-de-sac. The couple each received $ 1,200 federal stimulus payments and extra help for their children; and unemployment for Williams.

They are discuss whether to send their eldest son to university next fall, while waiting to see what financial aid he has offered and whether the lessons will take place on video at the public school where he was accepted and hopes playing football, Prairie View A&M.

Williams has reassured himself that the Texas oil industry is cyclical. For each bust, he said, there has always been a boom.

“I just don’t know when it’s going to turn around,” he said.