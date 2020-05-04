Closure of the Canada-US border leaves families separated in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic

by May 4, 2020 world
Closure of the Canada-US border leaves families separated in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic


In the coronavirus era, the longest undefended border in the world may look like the Berlin Wall. John Blackstone shows us how people separated from their family members use the border as a meeting place while distancing themselves internationally.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/us-canada-border-closure-leaves-families-separated-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/

