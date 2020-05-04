Car concerts could provide a workaround against coronaviruses

While live concerts seem like a way to go in California, a city in Denmark has found a workaround that could also make sense for L.A.

The Danish city of Aarhus allowed popular singer Mads Langer to perform a driving event in a newly built location just outside the city. With six days notice, the event sold 500 tickets and residents said it went without a hitch.

“I have played many concerts in my life, but it’s really a first”, Said Langer, via an audio stream broadcast on a very limited FM radio frequency in fan cars.

The Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten said the crowd was respectful of the distancing regulations and that there were no notable incidents during the event.

Local Los Angeles musicians and Dublab radio station tried an underground version of this strategy during a concert at Echo Park (in the Vons parking lot, where the famous Taco Zone truck is located) in March. About 50 fans showed up for this unauthorized show.

Governor Gavin Newsom has said that mass gatherings like concerts will be in the final stages of reopening public life in California, and will not occur until therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 are available.

The Aarhus model may not be a popular solution for the hiatus of California concerts. But for those who spent an hour leaving the parking lot at Coachella, listening to a concert in the car may sound a bit familiar.