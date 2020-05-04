Brett Gardner deprived of Yankee history

Part 8 of a series analyzing the New York Yankees

Brett Gardner was online not only to continue a remarkable streak of sustainability and success in the final leg of his career in 2020, the 36-year-old is also on the verge of major milestones in his career before the regular season is not pushed back. indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic.

If he plays in 11 games, Gardner will overtake Alex Rodriguez for 17th overall in games played as a Yankee and he is 37 to pass Graig Nettles.

But Gardner, the oldest player on the team, hasn’t just compiled statistics lately.

While other outfield players – younger – like Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton, not to mention Jacoby Ellsbury, have struggled to stay on the pitch, Gardner is coming off a season in which he has established career highs in circuits, RBIs and OPS.

And with CC Sabathia’s retirement, Gardner became the oldest Yankee.

Drafted in the third round of the amateur draft in 2005, Gardner made his MLB debut in 2008 and signed a new contract this offseason.

“It’s crazy, man, it really is,” he said this spring about his position as the senior Yankees statesman. “It’s hard to believe I’ve been here for so long. It’s not something I take lightly. It means a lot to me to always be there, and I’m very happy to have the opportunity. to come back here and try to finish some unfinished business. “

And he doesn’t look too far.

“At this point, I take things one year at a time,” said Gardner this spring. “I really have always looked too far into the future, of course. The contract I signed, the Yankees have a team option on me for next year. In a perfect world for me, I stay healthy and have a good season and they choose this option and I come back and start again. “

He has already become one of five players drafted by the Yankees with at least 1,000 hits with the team, joining Thurman Munson, Don Mattingly, Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada. Gardner and Jeter are the only two players in franchise history with more than 100 home runs and 250 stolen bases as a Yankee.

And Gardner is one of four major players to have played at least 140 games in each of the past seven seasons, along with Brandon Crawford, Anthony Rizzo and Carlos Santana. Gardner and Mike Trout are the only two players with at least 80 points scored each season since 2013.

Last year Gardner was the oldest player in the MLB to have made at least 100 field starts.

“His ability to stay on the field, especially in this position, is very valuable, especially with all the other injuries they have suffered in the field in recent years,” said an AL scout. “I think a lot of us were waiting for it to break down or slow down in production, but it’s easy to see why they want it. [Gardner] found a way to thrive – not just offensively. He is still above average in the center. “

Before the end of spring training due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gardner again proved to be a key member of the outfield, as the judge was sidelined with a fractured rib and a punctured lung and Stanton missed time with a stretched calf. Ellsbury – a few weeks younger than Gardner – hasn’t played a game since 2017.

Gardner, meanwhile, has played at least 140 games each season since missing most of 2012 due to an elbow injury.

Whatever happens in the 2020 season, if it starts, Gardner will undoubtedly be in high demand, with injury problems surrounding most of the other regulars in the field.