Artist “The Punisher” Matteo De Cosmo Dies From Coronavirus

Veteran art director Matteo De Cosmo, who has worked on several shows produced by ABC Studios, including “Emergence”, “The Punisher” and “Luke Cage”, died of complications from the coronavirus, the studio said on Friday. De Cosmo, who was based in New York, died on April 21. He was 52 years old.

More recently, De Cosmo had worked on the ABC drama pilot produced by ABC Studios “Harlem’s Kitchen” with Delroy Lindo, who stopped production, as well as virtually all other pilots and series in mid-March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

De Cosmo was loved by his colleagues, including the creator / showruner of “Harlem’s Kitchen”, Zahir McGhee. “Making television is a challenge. But there are people who assure you every day with their talent, their passion and their smile that everything is possible. Matteo was one of those people, “said McGhee. “We will miss him. The entire ‘Harlem’s Kitchen’ family extends its deepest condolences to Matteo’s wife Aris, son Marcello, and to the countless friends and family who mourn his passing. “

Addition of “Harlem’s Kitchen” producer Gail Barringer, with whom he has worked on several projects: “Our NY film community is small. We are shocked to learn of the death of Matteo. He was a true collaborative artist who is the joy of every show he has worked on. We will miss him very much. “

De Cosmo has also been artistic director on numerous feature films, including “21 Bridges” with Chadwick Boseman, directed by Rob Reiner “And So It Goes” and “Precious”, among others. His other TV credits include “The Affair” and “Madam Secretary”.

From ABC Studios: “We were heartbroken to learn that Matteo DeCosmo, a talented artistic director with whom we had worked on many productions, including a recent pilot, died. He was a real talent, incredibly creative and loved by everyone he worked with. He will be deeply missed and our hearts go out to his family and friends. “

The television industry has been shaken by the loss of a number of crew members due to a coronavirus, including the famous hairdresser Charles Gregory Ross, “Good Morning America” cameraman Tony Greer, “Law & Order: SVU” costumer Josh Wallwork and sketch music producer “Saturday Night Live” Hal Willner.

De Cosmo is survived by his wife, Aris, and his son, Marcello.