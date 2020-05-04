`` All Rise '': how the CBS cast reached its final amidst a coronavirus

It is only a few hours after sunrise on a recent morning and already this frequent question of working from home pierces a tired Internet connection.

“Edwin, can you hear us?”

He can not. But this is a temporary hiccup – which will happen again a few times under these unusual circumstances. Because if you thought your virtual work meeting had its occasional shake, try to produce one hour of scripted prime-time television this way.

This is what the team behind the CBS legal drama “All Rise” is doing by creating an episode to close its season behind. Edwin Hodge, who plays a guest role in the episode as the accused’s brother, has technical difficulties. But there is nothing to disconnect and reconnect.

Most Hollywood productions were halted in mid-March in response to the coronavirus epidemic, including “All Rise”. But some shows – including talk shows, news programs and last week’s “Parks and Recreation” special – have managed to continue producing content safely. “All Rise”, produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios becomes the first prime-time scripted program currently broadcast to join the train produced remotely with Monday’s episode.

“It’s ingenuity when faced with a situation,” says executive producer and episode director Michael M. Robin. “A lot of our audience is going to be watching this, and they’re really going to be watching our characters go through what they’re going through.”

Elizabeth Ludwick-Bax, supervisor of the “All Rise” scenario (Patricia Rae / Ruthie Ann Miles / CBS)

“Were you going to go down the hall and restart the Internet for a second?” Robin asks Ruthie Ann Miles, who plays legal assistant Sherri, after feeling that her Wi-Fi connection is weak.

“It’s a little complicated because two other people [in my house] are in meetings throughout the day, “she said.

Written by showrunner Greg Spottiswood and Greg Nelson, the episode was inspired by current events: Los Angeles is subject to a mandatory placement order, but fiction by the Superior Court of Los Angeles still presents cases requiring special attention. Adapting to this new standard, Justice Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) finds herself presiding over a virtual trial with Emily (Jessica Camacho) and Mark (Wilson Bethel) representing the opposing parties to the case.

As concerns about the spread of the coronavirus began to escalate in the United States in early March, production was underway for the 21st episode of the show. In response, according to Missick, jugs of hand sanitizer were placed throughout the soundscape of the Warner Bros. field show. and, finally, several hand washing stations were installed.

But it became clear that clean hands would not be enough.

The decision was made to stop production of the last two episodes of the season, as did hundreds of other films and TV series in the industry.

But by going through the notes on Zoom to complete the post-production on the last series of episodes that had been shot, Robin began to think about what could be done remotely. Meanwhile, Spottiswood had been writing some socially distant scenes that could be published online. Then there was Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming at CBS, who wondered if there were enough interrupted episode 21 footage to air them.

Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael, L. Scott Caldwell as Roxy Robinson and Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan in a screenshot of a scene from the virtual episode of “All Rise”. (Screenshot / CBS)

“We had a hard time wrapping our heads like everyone else,” says Sherman. “We were trying to understand: how many sequences had each shoot of the last episodes they had, were we going to be able to end the seasons, how are we going to end the seasons with the episodes that were in the box … we are going through all these permutations. “

Conversations with the former district of L.A. Atty. Gil Garcetti, the series’s consultant producer, revealed that court systems are struggling with how to navigate operations. At these early stages, a virtual trial had not taken place, but discussions were under way.

It seemed ripe for a virtual episode. Robin, Spottiswood and the other executive producers Len Goldstein and Dee Harris Lawrence began to think about the possibilities.

“It was intimidating at first,” says Spottiswood. “And then, pretty quickly, I think we all realized that, in fact, in a strange way, it was a good format for our show. Our show is about people in the rooms, in the hallways, talking, arguing, connecting or not connecting. “

For Nelson, it was easier to wrap his mind because he heard the news the day he saw the video of Jimmy Fallon and the Roots performing “Stuck in the Middle With You” by Gerry Rafferty in quarantine for an episode from “The Tonight Show”: At Home Edition. “

Warner Bros. Television was there. CBS was there. The actors, who were informed during what they thought was a virtual meeting, were amazed by the announcement. And excited.

“We were like, ‘What? Said Missick. “And then the immediate thought is,” Now wait, how are we going to do this? “”

Straight Up Technologies was recruited to guide producers in this endeavor, and it was decided that Cisco Webex – with sharper image quality than most other services – would be their primary video conferencing tool. A private network has been created for the actors and the film crew; video streams have been isolated and recorded.

The producers then used the visual effects to create the necessary backgrounds – for example, one that mimics a cell in LA county central prison The exteriors of a desolate Los Angeles were shot by an operating director of photography solo from a vehicle.

Simone Missick, left, as Lola Carmichael, executive producer and director Michael M. Robin, Mo McRae as Kurt Beto, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky and Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo in a behind-the-scenes photo of the virtual episode of “All Rise”. (Jessica Camacho / CBS)

“I’m sorry, my eyelashes are literally flying out,” said Missick, just as the cast is about to start another take. She gets up from her chair to find a mirror so she can wiggle the strip of false strands in place while her co-stars use time to repeat the moment of dialogue. At another point, Bethel teases Camacho about the way she looks closely at her compact mirror to tame her flying hair with a toothbrush.

The cast had to familiarize themselves with the new tasks of this episode – taking care of their own hair, makeup, lighting, scenography and accessories. They practically located the places in their house that best suited the episode. The virtual technological routes tested the strength of the actors’ Wi-Fi connections; the show’s production assistant, Chance Bostick, disinfected, wrapped and delivered light cords and rings; and costume designer Janelle Nicole Carothers made virtual adjustments with the clothes she sent.

“There was always this feeling of ‘Is it safe? As if it had been in transit for two days, ”remembers Missick. “I’m looking on Google:” Can you get coronavirus from tissue? “And you see, not with cotton, but yes with copper. And jeans have copper! So you’re like, I don’t know yet what is the right thing to do.”

“Jessica, sorry, I know it’s a weird thing where you have to look to your right to find out where Mo [McRae] will live, ”says Robin, guiding her through the visuals of what the screens will look like for viewers. “So if you want to put on a little tacky [note] over there.”

“You know what, yes, I think I’m going to have to do this,” said Camacho. “Can you give me a second?”

“And Mike, where’s Mo for me?” Bethel asks, referring to the actor who plays his defendant, Kurt.

“He’s absolutely right,” said Robin, whose 12-year-old twins made an occasional appearance in his video stream. “Your other right. And your client is above you. “

Then we had to act while looking at a computer screen.

Filming in a virtual conference room presented unique barriers to creating a natural performance – whether discovering where one’s field of vision was or happening when several people were on the monitor, such as the scene from the episode’s courtroom that included seven actors. (The layout of the grid in the episode to be broadcast is not what the actors saw on their monitors while they were playing.)

Worried that it would hamper her performance, Missick asked the production team to send a screenshot of the final scene configuration, and then recorded photos of the actors on her monitor as a guide. But that meant not being able to create a performance using the same visual cues as usual.

“I was recording these images on the screen and using my imagination and taking a lot of confidence in knowing who these people were and knowing the relationships of these characters, and really listening, because I was not always able to see and to connect with it this way. ”

It took six 10-hour days to shoot the episode, which featured a team of about 55 people in production and post-production. The final moments will include a dance party, in which many crew members have participated. (The whole regular team of the series did not work on the virtual episode, but the whole team received at least three weeks’ salary when production stopped.)

Sherman says there have been discussions about other shows on the CBS list producing a virtual episode but no decisions yet.

“We will see how it goes,” he said.