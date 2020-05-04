A coronavirus contact tracing application could be forced on all visitors to the UK

The British are told that it is their moral duty to download a new coronavirus tracking application – which may have to force everyone to come to the nation as the fears of the coronavirus continue, according to reports.

The National Health Service, which is launching investigations this week, will monitor users ’movements – and notify them if they have come in contact with someone who has been later diagnosed with a coronavirus.

But it will only prove effective if at least half of the country does so – when the authorities tell the citizens that it is their moral duty to use it and help save the nation, the sun says.

“The idea is to encourage as many people as possible to take this into account,” said UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, told Sky News on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a huge national effort.”

He said people’s “willingness to come forward and be incredibly publicly interesting” would help “win this as a nation.”

If it’s effective, it could stretch even further – plans to force passengers arriving in the UK to also download the app to manage their movements, Shapps told the network.

A senior government minister claimed the application was “completely confidential” and that people did not know the identity of the infected person with whom they had been in contact.

Still, he admitted that there were privacy and security issues.

“There are people for whom location services on their mobile devices have been turned off for specific security reasons and keeping themselves safe,” he noted, with some citizens also not having a smartphone.

