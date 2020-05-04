5 Los Angeles artists support the Bandcamp Coronavirus project

In what turns into a monthly event, the online music platform Bandcamp is in full sale for the benefit of artists whose income has been affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus. Until midnight Friday, the site, which is popular with independent musicians because of its profit-sharing business model, will not take its regular sales cut.

As during the inaugural sale in March, the site was animated by an activity stimulated by the enthusiasm of social media. The pandemic has hit musicians on tour hard, and fans who would otherwise buy tickets and merch have intensified their efforts to channel dollars into thinner wallets since February.

Hundreds of Los Angeles area artists have alerted Bandcamp listeners to their new music, many offering additional incentives such as limited edition T-shirts, vinyl variants and compact discs.

Here are five shopping recommendations that could lead you on your own labyrinthine journey through the wormhole that is Bandcamp.

Various artists, “Quarantunes: Songs From Self-Isolation”

As the coronavirus spread, the indie powerhouse of Fullerton Burger Records did what it always does: catch a huge volume of young bands at any given time. In this case, the print on cassette asked the artists to write “Quarantunes”. This plea has become, uh, viral. Each of the seven numbered volumes contains 20 songs from 20 groups and costs $ 20.

A male for a group and worth every penny, the indie-minded collections present punk garage, power pop, experimental electronic artists and noise. Examples of titles: “Exile in Virusville”, “Clean Hands”, “Will the Virus Come Again?” and, better, “Store Pigs”. A cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”, his words are adapted to our current situation: “The store pigs continue to accumulate / As the Trump machine continues to thwart.”

Knxwlege, “1988”

The Grammy-winning hip-hop producer, best known for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp a Butterfly”, has released some 100 albums, EP and mixtapes, building a group of fans who follow them with jam. – band type compression. The 22 deep instrumental rhythms that make up his newly released collection, “1988”, are a roller coaster of moods, most of them imbued as if they were imbued with THC concentrate. The producer has made available a double LP version for the Friday sale.

Chicano Batman, “Invisible People”

Released on Friday, this album by one of the city’s most bankable groups is, according to its Bandcamp text, “a declaration of hope, a proclamation that we are all invisible people, and that despite race, class or sex, we can overcome our differences and stay together. “Better yet, its mix of rock without borders from the 1960s and 70s and contemporary percussive sounds merge to make it a unique record of the moment. Yes, the album is available on the main streaming services. $ 10 goes directly to the group and also sells a limited white vinyl copy via Bandcamp.

City Girl, “Mermaid of the formless”

With over 15,000 followers on Twitter, City Girl’s woozy and soothing electro-acoustic tracks vibrate at a frequency that seems to tangle the eardrums. In tiny notes for the release of her “Siren of the Formless”, she writes, “I wish to be among the lilies, among the sun curls as they kiss the water. to float as one with a purpose. a being of tragedy, but a being nevertheless. “It looks like that. A limited package with original illustrations has already sold, but directing money towards such beautiful music seems obvious.

Ariel Pink, “The Doldrums”

Ariel Pink has recently been back in the press to (rightly, a little) claim her influence on the sound of pop music. Back to discuss a batch of reissues and archival recordings, all of which are available on Bandcamp, he said to Billboard, “I know what brand I left, I know what I contributed: it’s a melodic thing. I have never been credited with having contributed a specific thing or quality of production”, a- he said, adding that he heard “a melodic motif that has flourished in many people.” Whether true or not, Pink’s work on his newly available work, much of the early 2000s, sounds like timeless now.