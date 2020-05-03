Zoom admits that it has virtually 300 million users

Zoom shares continued their two-day slide on Thursday as the company withdrew from the requirement to have 300 million users.

The video conferencing platform made an embarrassing access to a silent update to last week’s days blog post where it had said its user base had grown by 50 percent to 300 million amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In the clarification, Zoom said that instead of “300 million users,” it was meant to say “participants.” A user is a single person using a platform that can only be counted once, but a participant can attend multiple meetings throughout the day and be counted multiple times.

“When we noticed this error, we adapted the wording‘ participants ’,” Zoom said in his correction. “This was our genuine control.”

Zoom did not add a bug note to his blog before it did contact The Verge, who first detected the edit.

Last week’s announcement had sent Zoom shares 12 percent. According to turnaround news, the share price fell 7 percent on Thursday morning.

It arrives at the heel of 6.5 percent on Wednesday, caused by Google announcing that it will make the Meet video conferencing software free for all users.

Zoom shares fell 7.8 percent on Thursday morning at $ 135.10.