Yankees not so close to Clint Frazier’s true assessment

Part 7 of a series analyzing the New York Yankees

Next July, the fourth anniversary of the Yankees and the Indians makes a business that the first looked to the future and that the second focused on the present.

In search of help for relievers, the Tribe acquired left-handed reliever Andrew Miller of the Yankees for outfielder Clint Frazier, left starter Justus Sheffield and right-handers Ben Heller and J.P. Feyereisen on July 31, 2016.

Miller, then 31, helped the Indians reach the World Series where they lost to the Cubs. At the time of the deal, the Yankees were delighted to have Frazier and Sheffield thinking that they would become major league contributors.

Sheffield was used to get left-hander James Paxton from the Mariners after the 2018 season and Frazier, for many reasons, has not found traction in the big leagues in three seasons.

If this season had started on March 26, there was a good chance that the 25-year-old player, who was the fifth pick in the 2013 Indian draft, would not only have been on the opening list, but would likely be the left fielder leaving with Giancarlo. Stanton should not be ready due to a calf injury.

Because of the coronavirus, no one knows when or if the 2020 season will start. And while Stanton recently said he would be ready to go when he started, Frazier will likely be part of the Yankees University due to the expanding lists.

So what do the Yankees have in Frazier? In 123 league games (393 batters), the right-hitter, who, according to general manager Brian Cashman, had a “legendary bat speed” after trading, has an average of .254 with 16 circuits, 56 RBI and an OPS of .771.

If you use 1,500 big league bats as a measurement stick for what a hitter will be, Frazier has a long way to go before a real assessment can be made.

A serious concussion in the spring of 2018 limited him to 15 major league games and 54 among minors that year and had an impact on his defense in the outdoor field. The long red hair with which he arrived for camp in 2017 caused a sensation. The poor game of three balls in the right field on June 2 against the Red Sox on national television drew attention to his defensive shortcomings.

There were signs in spring training this year that Frazier was no longer a magnet for criticism. And there was the bat on which the scouts remain high even though Frazier did not play more than 69 games in a major league season, which he did last season.

He made adjustments out of season to make his lower body work better on the plate.

“I have always been impressed by the speed of his bat,” said a scout about Frazier’s biggest tool. “He has always been a very good lowball hitter with legitimate power. There is an offensive potential there but concerns about its defense. Can he become a big above average leaguer? Yes. Let’s go back in 10 years and remember that defense is an important part of the game. ”

Where Frazier fits even with extended lists is not a lock.

Miguel Andujar and Stanton could get time in the left field and DH, so these avenues are blocked. If Aaron Judge is not ready to play, Frazier could curl up with hitting left-hander Mike Tauchman on the right.

As the fourth anniversary of the deal approaches, which team has made the most of it? What Frazier will do in the future will go a long way in answering this question.