Will Ferrell Jokes Seahawks As Greg Olsen On Teleconference

by May 3, 2020 sports
Greg Olsen has found the right person to play himself in a hypothetical Hollywood production, although the new Seattle Seahawks tight will want Will Ferrell to work a bit before that happens.

Seahawks fans are hopeful that Olsen’s true physique is unlike that of the actor and comedian, who posed as the player on Thursday during a team teleconference.

The Seahawks shared a video of part of the meeting, which started with coach Pete Carroll welcoming some of the team’s latest acquisitions. He featured Olsen, a two-time bowling player who signed a $ 7 million contract with Seattle during the off season.

But the next person on the screen was not the former member of the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers – it was Ferrell, the actor and comedian who was part of the USC football program at the time. de Carroll as a Trojan horse trainer.

“Look, I know what you’re thinking – I’m an older man, I’m 36,” said Ferrell, 52, in the character of Olsen (who is actually 35). “But I worked, don’t worry. I mean, does it look like the body of a 36 year old man?”

Ferrell then lifted his Seahawks jersey to reveal a midsection that doesn’t look like that of a professional athlete of any age.

“I don’t think so,” said Ferrell in response to his own question. “My body is a temple, I know that’s what you preach there. I did a lot of yoga and nothing else. This is a yoga body.”

Olsen’s Ferrell version had messages for several members of the organization.

– To the quarterback Russell Wilson: “I love you. Let’s have a baby. “

– To offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer: “What I mainly did for Caroline was that I drew all my own pieces, so I’m going to add a lot to the game book. The one I just drew: that is called 90 Go Flywheel Kanye Starburst. “

– Finally, Luke Wilson: “I don’t know what you do during the off-season up there in Canada, but cut your hair … and play football.”

– To the special teams coordinator Brian Schneider: “I do not make special teams. Already. Not even if the 52 guys are injured. “

– To Carroll: “I really appreciate the fact that you will allow me to broadcast programs during real matches, so I will only play around 12 games per match.”

Greg Olsen

(Jaco Kupferman / Getty Images)

The real Olsen seemed to enjoy the joke, the flabby abs and everything.

“Everyone took a moment to wonder who would be playing in a film about themselves. I now have my answer, ”wrote Olsen on Instagram. “What a great welcome to the @seahawks of Will Ferrell and @petecarroll. Good game.”


Source —–>https://www.latimes.com/sports/story/2020-05-01/will-ferrell-zoom-seahawks-impersonates-greg-olsen-pete-carroll

