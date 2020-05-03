Why some patients continue to test positive for coronavirus

By his second day in the hospital with COVID-19, Charles Pignal’s mild cough and fever at 102 degrees had disappeared. Bored and “bouncing off the walls” of his room in the isolation area of ​​the Singapore National Center for Infectious Diseases, he felt like he could go out and play tennis.

The shoe manager, 42, said on the phone to his mother, “I’ll be here in a few days.”

But Pignal would be positive for the coronavirus for five more weeks, despite the absence of new symptoms. He was not released until the 40th day after his first illness, when he finally tested negative for two days in a row.

Cases like his are being watched more and more as medical researchers around the world wonder why coronavirus – which usually lasts about two to three weeks in the body – seems to last longer in some patients, even relatively young and healthy.

With studies showing that asymptomatic patients can transmit the SARS-CoV-2 virus, understanding how the virus leaves the body is one of the most pressing mysteries facing researchers as the governments of the United States and whole world are starting to reopen their economies.

It marks a perilous period in the evolution of a virus that has killed more than 210,000 people. As restrictions on daily life begin to loosen, people who don’t know they have the virus may unintentionally infect others. Patients who have recovered may have the virus in their system weeks or months later.

Although studies show that the average recovery time for COVID-19 is two weeks and that almost all patients are free from virus in one month, “less than 1% to 2%, for reasons we do not know , continue to spread the virus after that Hsu Li Yang, a doctor specializing in infectious diseases at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore.

In recent weeks, China and South Korea have reported that some patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have again tested positive during follow-up visits. In extreme cases, patients from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic started late last year, have been tested positive 70 days after recovery.

Doctors in both countries said they did not believe the patients had been re-infected, a worrying possibility because of its implications for building widespread immunity against a disease for which there is no vaccine. They also had no evidence that the patients had infected others.

South Korean doctors downplayed the results, claiming that their standard genetic tests are designed to detect even small amounts of the virus and do not always distinguish between dead fragments of the virus and particles that are still infectious. Patients diagnosed as cured could still have fragments of SARS-CoV-2 in their system.

“Many relapses in South Korea likely reflect this phenomenon,” said Hsu.

Studies indicate that COVID-19 patients are most infectious at the start of the disease, when their viral load is highest, but researchers don’t yet know if people who have cleared the virus for several weeks remain contagious until at the end.

A study from Hong Kong found the virus nucleic acid in the saliva of a patient whose symptoms had appeared 25 days earlier. A Southern California man who was infected aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess took 29 days to test negative despite showing almost no symptoms.

“If these people can continue to transmit the virus, it could in part fuel this pandemic,” said Lokesh Kumar Sharma, instructor at the Yale School of Medicine.

In a study last month of 16 patients from Beijing who had mild infections, half of the patients continued to spread the virus even after their fevers, coughs and other symptoms disappeared. The study authors, including Sharma, said the results reminded that recovered patients should be treated “as carefully as symptomatic patients”.

This poses a challenge to health systems facing growing epidemics.

In Singapore, coronavirus infections rose from 1,000 in early April to more than 15,000 due to a giant epidemic among low-wage foreign workers. City-state authorities are fighting to expand temporary isolation facilities in hotels and convention centers for patients with mild symptoms so that hospital beds can be reserved for more severe cases.

As of Wednesday, at least 200 patients had remained in hospitals or isolation centers more than a month after admission.

Pignal, a Frenchman who developed symptoms when he flew from London to his home in Singapore in early March, asked a doctor around his 15th day in hospital if he was still contagious even if he felt perfectly healthy.

“He said we don’t know, but there is no evidence that what you lose is contagious,” said Pignal.

However, daily nasal swabs continued to show that the virus was in his system. A negative test on day 23 was canceled by a positive result the next day.

He passed the time by reading and posting videos on his Instagram account, where he normally reviews books but suddenly finds himself discussing his illness and his confinement with thousands of new followers.

“I feel absolutely good,” he said in a message. “It’s just that the virus is still positive, right here in my nose. It’s not going anywhere …. I could be here another day, another week, another two weeks – nobody knows. It’s really very annoying. “

Then, informed that the beds in the isolation room were scarce and that he was considered to be at low risk, Pignal was transferred to a hotel where he shared a room with another infected person.

But there was no doctor or nurse, the tests were administered only every four days and Pignal began to become upset as he entered his second month of detention. The Spartan decor and the security guards who roamed the grounds added to his feeling of isolation.

“Frankly,” he said in a post on the 27th day, “I’m getting a little scared.”

Her fiancée edited a lip sync video featuring friends and family to cheer her up. He plowed “The Karamazov brothers”.

On April 11, day 39, he was told he had a negative test and he had a second test to confirm the result. The next morning, the relief was negative again. He was virus-free and sent home.

Three weeks later, he remains in good health.