Why Apple and Google won’t fix coronavirus contact tracking

A middle-aged woman arrived in a tent set up by the Well and St. John’s Center for Children and Families for coronavirus testing on April 13, her mother in tow. When both tested positive, clinic staff began to ask more questions.

Can you give us the names of the people you have been in close contact with? We need to make sure your family, friends and colleagues are safe, said the staff. It turned out that the women shared their two-bedroom apartment near Figueroa and 50th Street in south Los Angeles with two other families – 14 household members in total.

Over the next two days, clinic staff were able to contact and persuade other household members to get tested, said Jim Mangia, executive director of the association, which operates 18 community health centers and clinics. school in Los Angeles and Compton. Another roommate was positive.

As California and surrounding areas strive to relax restrictions on social separation and allow part of life to return to normal, health officials rush to stop the next wave of infections before it starts. To avoid an explosion of new cases, Governor Gavin Newsom stressed the state’s ability to track people exposed to the new coronavirus in order to isolate and treat them.

Many have pinned their hopes for a return to normal on a digital contact tracking regime powered by Google and Apple smartphones. The two rival companies are working with public health officials and university researchers to create bases in mobile devices for apps that would warn people if they were recently near an infected person. They plan to release the system in mid-May. Newsom praised the rare joint effort, and President Trump has called technology “an incredible thing” and “very precise.”

But all the attention on the Google-Apple platform worries some public health professionals. The contact tracing work, they say, defies the notion of an elegant technical solution, requiring labor-intensive work by trained people. Those who have successfully used it to control other diseases fear that a constellation of untested applications is already being treated as a panacea despite the fact that the United States is largely faced with the lack of other necessary elements. to all successful responses: generalized tests available free of charge. the hiring and training of tens of thousands of human contact tracers who can explain, cajole and make nuanced judgments.

The story of the 14 roommates illustrates why. The mother who accompanied her daughter to the clinic that day was an undocumented immigrant, placing her in a category of patients who are often wary of having their personal information entered into databases. But as a long-time patient of St. John’s, she was comfortable with the staff interviewing her, said Mangia. Relationships are essential, he said, particularly in low-income black and Latin American communities that are most vulnerable to the coronavirus, such as those in South L.A.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I find it hard to believe that an undocumented patient would be comfortable with an application that alerts you to someone next to you who has been exposed to COVID, ”said Mangia. “It’s a very big stretch.”

With many patients who do not speak English or who have telephones with fast Internet connections, St. John’s has had limited success in getting them to use new applications for telehealth visits or appointment scheduling you, he said.

“We find that if we use WhatsApp or FaceTime or just a phone call, it is much, much more effective,” he said.

But interviews take time and can only tell you what the interviewee knows. The exponential speed of the virus has prompted a demand for new methods to automate and evolve contact tracking. With an almost total duopoly in operating systems for smartphones, Google and Apple, in theory, have the power to create very comprehensive technology – technology that could tell you if you should care about this stranger who stood too close from you on the bus Stop. Relying on short-range Bluetooth radios inside each smartphone, it would be immune to the whims of patients, able to capture interactions they have forgotten and encounters with strangers.

“You will never remember the people in the subway car 5 to 5 pm train.” Said Ranu Dhillon, epidemic response specialist and instructor at Harvard Medical School. For each person who discovers that she has been exposed via the app and reports to a public health department, it’s one more chain of transmission that wouldn’t have been discovered otherwise, said Dhillon.

But relying on an app is technocratic madness, said Allyson Pollock, professor and director at the Newcastle University Center for Excellence in Regulatory Science. “It’s very superficial. It appeals to the middle classes – the more prosperous – but it’s actually not good if you think you can control an epidemic with it, ”she said.

The foundation of infectious disease control, contact tracing based on interviews is the proven strategy that health services must invest and the public must trust, experts said. Dozens of health investigators trained to interview patients, call the people they interacted with, knock on doors and report strangers in search of those who might have been exposed were essential to containing sexually transmitted diseases, the measles and tuberculosis, as well as the epidemics of SARS in 2003 and swine flu in 2009.

Massachusetts was the first state to invest in an ambitious coronavirus research program, providing $ 44 million to hire an army of 1,000 contact tracers. Governor Andrew Cuomo said on April 22 that New York would partner with New Jersey and Connecticut to launch a similar program. The same day, Governor Newsom said California was accelerating to train up to 10,000 people.

However, the country as a whole is unfortunately not prepared to deploy the 100,000 to 300,000 contact tracers necessary to fight against the coronavirus. An NPR survey of the 50 states, the U.S. has only 7,602 contact tracing workers, and plans to increase that number to 36,587.

Excessive reliance on technological solutions could undermine these necessary efforts and provide a false sense of security to justify reopening local and national economies long before it is safe to do so, three technology experts have written in law. and in politics and epidemiology in a paper for the Brookings Institution. The authors also warned that the apps could be used to sow chaos and misinformation and identify infected people without their consent.

Apple and Google claim that the architecture they have adopted privileges confidentiality. To keep users anonymous to each other and anyone else trying to keep an eye on them, data streamed and collected via Bluetooth will be encrypted and phone identifiers will change approximately every 15 minutes.

The explicit consent of the user will be required before the tool begins to collect data on its operating system. An individual diagnosed with COVID-19 would enter this information into a health agency application and consent to submit a recording of the other phones to which he was close, which would be stored on a remote server for 14 days. Any user whose phone appears on this list will receive a notification with information from health agencies on how to isolate themselves and monitor symptoms.

Thanks to these safeguards, the plan has generally gained prudent approval from privacy advocates, including experts from the American Civil Liberties Union, despite widespread concerns about the tech giants’ grip on personal data. people.

Yet the looming specter of privacy concerns could prevent enough people to opt for the system to keep it from reaching the critical mass required to generate meaningful results. Almost 60% of respondents to a recent Washington Post-University of Maryland survey stated that they would not participate in tracking digital contacts, due to privacy concerns or technological barriers.

With such a low turnout, the likelihood of an infectious contact being reported by any application would be extremely low, said Farzad Mostashari, former national coordinator of health information technology at the Ministry of Health and Services under the Obama administration.

When two people get close, the chance that the two would have the app would be “like throwing a double six,” he said.

Companies have not specified the number of users who should opt for contact tracing technology to work effectively. But one Study at the University of Oxford found that governments need 60% of the population to use a Bluetooth application to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In countries that have successfully used high-tech tools to suppress coronavirus outbreaks, they have generally been associated with old-fashioned and widespread contact tracing methods, and sometimes with a noticeable reduction in privacy and sanctions for defying public health edicts.

In South Korea, for example, cell phones ring with alerts whenever new cases are discovered nearby. Health authorities regularly publish the exact times and routes of movement of infected people. People placed in auto-quarantine must download an application alerting officials if they leave solitary confinement; fines for violations could reach $ 2,500.

There are signs that more countries are taking this route. France urged Apple and Google to weaken privacy restrictions, to no avail, and the UK National Health Service said it create your own centralized system.

Meanwhile, the limited nature of data generated by apps will prevent public health departments from centralizing information and understanding the chains of transmission and where outbreaks occur, or from creating a list of patient contacts for follow-up.

Users who receive notifications may have difficulty understanding their actual risk level. The result could be a storm of false positives – exposure reports even when the possibility of transmission was very low, said Carl Bergstrom, professor of biology at the University of Washington who co-authored the Brookings article.

It is the context that allows trained contact tracers to focus on meaningful interactions, said Bergstrom. “Humans talk to you throughout your day,” he said. “Who did you have conversations with? Did you say hello to your neighbor? Where was she standing? You work through these things. It allows humans to make nuanced judgments about what is considered an exhibition. “

An Apple spokesperson said in an email that exposure notification technology is only part of the response to COVID-19, although Apple and Google have heard from public health officials that it can be a useful instrument. The spokesperson said that companies have recognized that learning the most effective methods of managing the virus is an ever-evolving process. The companies originally called the system a “contact finder” tool, but have since renamed it “exposure notification”.

It’s not that technology can’t be useful here, said Mostashari. Tools that directly assist manual contact tracing efforts, such as training contact tracers, streamlining the questions they should ask, and improving the ability of public health services to monitor patients on a daily basis, could be useful, he said.

San Francisco, which trains librarians, city workers and medical students in contact tracing, has partnered with Dimagi, a company developing open source software for underserved communities, to digitize the flow of work taking care of the tracing of the contacts and the follow-up of those with COVID-19.

But until the technology is proven, Bergstrom said, there is reason to be skeptical.

“Maybe a technical solution will work, but at the moment I don’t see what it is,” he said. “What we are warning is not to put all our hopes on it. Let’s be transparent about what it can do.”