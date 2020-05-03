Video, photos show glowing blue waves in South Bay

Breaking waves emitting a flash of neon blue lit up dark stretches of southern California’s coastline this month, recently making their appearance in South Bay.

The sporadic phenomenon – sometimes called flickering of the sea – is something that scientists have been studying for 120 years. It is associated with a red tide, or with a proliferation of algae, composed of organisms called dinoflagellates.

Bioluminescent waves shine off Hermosa Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

These tiny single-celled organisms are common members of the coastal plankton community that float on or near the ocean surface and can emit bioluminescence, most often when caught by a predator. The light acts to surprise their attacker, according to Michael Latz, a marine biologist from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego.

Sometimes organisms are found in high concentrations, causing red tides and known to give ocean water a dark red, brown or orange hue during the day. At night, they can offer a truly spectacular spectacle when jostled by a breaking wave or the wake of a boat.

Red tides are difficult to predict and not all of them produce bioluminescence. Scientists are still not sure of all the factors that drive them, said Latz.

HERMOSA BEACH, CA – APRIL 25: During the day, due to the pigmentation of the dinoflagellates, the water can take on a dark red, brown or orange color, giving its name to the red tides.

“This one is quite spectacular [in] it stretches from Baja California to the Los Angeles area, “he said.

The sheer sea breeze made a remarkable nighttime display, prompting ocean goers to head to the coast despite restrictions on staying at home due to the coronavirus epidemic.

On Saturday evening, a handful of bathers headed to the sand of Hermosa Beach to glimpse the phenomenon.

Earlier in the week, photographer Patrick Coyne left with a friend on an inflatable boat to film sea creatures they hoped to light up in the glowing seawater.

The couple had been out for a few hours in the dark off the coast of Orange County without success and were about to give up when two dolphins emerged near their boat. A few minutes later, others arrived.

Torrance resident posted the video on social media, describing the experience as one of the most magical nights of his life.

“I’m not really a crier, but as soon as the dolphins appeared, I certainly shed tears”, Coyne told KABC-TV Channel 7 in a recent interview. “It’s just a magic moment. We were really lucky.”

It is difficult to determine the duration of the red tide, experts say. Previous events have persisted along the coast, from a few days to over a month.

