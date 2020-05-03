The sun is less active than the corresponding stars. That is good news

WASHINGTON – The sun seems to be much less active than similar stars in terms of brightness fluctuations caused by sunspots and other phenomena – scientists say a “boring” personality that is not necessarily a bad thing for us compatriots.

Researchers said Thursday that examining 369 sun-like stars at surface temperatures, size and cycle – it takes the sun about 24 to 1/2 days to rotate once on its axis – showed that they showed, on average, five times more brightness variation than the sun.

“This variation is due to the dark points on the surface of the stars that rotate inwards and outwards,” said astronomer Timo Reinhold of the Max Planck Solar System Research Institute in Germany, principal author of a study published in the journal Science. “A direct measure of solar activity is the number of sunspots on a surface.”

The sun – mostly a hot ball of hydrogen and helium – is a medium-sized star that formed more than 4.5 billion years ago and is about halfway through its life cycle. It is about 864,000 miles in diameter. Its surface temperature is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Temperature and the cycle of rotation are thought to be the most important constituents of a star-bearing dynamo, which generates its magnetic field and ultimately the number and size of points that cause brightness. It was surprising to find stars with very similar parameters to our sun, but we are five times more variable, ”Reinhold said.

Elevated magnetic activity associated with the sun can lead to photovoltaics, coronary artery drainage – large plasma and magnetic field explosions from the outermost part of the sun’s atmosphere – and other electromagnetic phenomena that can affect the earth, such as interfering with satellites and communications. .

The monotony of the sun can be good news.

“A much more active sun may have affected the Earth with geological schedules as well – paleoclimatology. A “too active” star would permanently change the conditions of life on the planet, so living with a rather boring star is not the worst option, ”Reinhold said.

The researchers compared data from similar stars with historical data on solar activity. These records included approximately 400 years of observational data on solar cells and approximately 9,000 years of data based on wood rings and ice residues of chemical element variants caused by solar activity. These data showed that the sun has not been much more active than it is now.

The findings, Reinhold said, do not rule out the possibility that the sun may be in a quiet phase and may change in the future.