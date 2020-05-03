‘The Last Dance’: Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Jordan

Sunday evening during the fifth episode of “The last danceWe are witnessing the sowing of a powerful friendship between Michael Jordan and his nearest doppelganger, Kobe Bryant.

After Bryant’s first NBA star game in 1998, the stars meet for a midterm glow, with Bryant giving Jordan a respectful pat and Jordan saying to the rash teen, “I’ll see you on the road.”

This road winds its way through February 24 this year, when Jordan praised Bryant in tears at the Staples Center. Before the tragedy defined the final chapter in their relationship, there was another night at the Staples Center that punctuated it – one where even the referees wanted to see Bryant and Jordan training one last time.

Before Bryant and Jordan last clashed on March 28, 2003, NBA officials Mark Wunderlich, Gary Zielinski and Bob Delaney looked at the lists for the night’s mission.

“Are they going to play?” Wunderlich wondered and repeated. “Will they end up playing?

“… You have two generational players, one at the end of his career and one at the top of his career. They were two heavyweights – one retired, one at the top of his game. ”

Jordan and Bryant weren’t really looking out for each other, but for the people who shared the field with them this Friday night, it was clear how their careers would end up going in parallel.

“The manners were definitely there. The similarities on the pitch were definitely there, “said former Lakers forward Mark Madsen last week. “And to be honest, being in the locker room with Kobe during this confrontation and for three years, I felt two things. First, it was an incredible respect that Kobe had for Jordan. And I felt and observed how Kobe emulated Jordan in certain respects. But Kobe was an individual. He wanted to carve out his own niche, write his own story and create his own heritage. “

In 2003, there was no question of who was the best player.

Bryant, 24, tore up the regular season, scoring 40 or more goals in nine straight games in February and 11 of 13.

Against the Washington Wizards that night, he was even better.

“Kobe, he was sick,” recalls Wunderlich. “What he was doing, he wasn’t even looking at the basket. It was crazy.”

In a flash, Bryant scored 30 of the Lakers’ first 38 points, impervious to those the Wizards were trying to slow down. Twenty minutes after the match started, Bryant was 40, assuring that no torch would need to be passed – he had grabbed it.

He finished with 55 points – something Jordan had not done in six years.

“It’s funny. As a referee, you would look at the defender’s face after Kobe made a basket and you would see his whole life coming out of him,” said Zielinski. “The funniest thing with a defender, it’s when he’s not even looking at the shooter. And none of them would watch Kobe. They had just run to the other end. “

As Bryant became more accomplished, Madsen would see it whenever Bryant could test an inexperienced opponent.

“Just this fear factor. You would see young players entering the game, prepare to keep it and you would swallow them, “said Madsen, now Utah Valley coach. “You could tell they were nervous.”

Jordan, 40, could still play, but he couldn’t carry a team like he did in Chicago.

Jordan scored 17 of his 23 points in the first half – fueled by the late Wizards’ push, but his teammates saw more, a fire that burned inside long before Jordan reached the NBA.

“The way Mike recognized [Kobe], the way he played and competed, it was a sight to behold, “said Bobby Simmons, who was a rookie.

Former Wizard star Gilbert Arenas remembered Jordan told Bryant earlier this season that he might be able to wear his shoes – Bryant was a free sneaker agent at the time often playing in Air Jordans – but he could never fill them.

Although this turned out to be true, Bryant came closest.

“Kobe demanded things from everyone, demanded a certain way of playing and held the guys accountable. And I’m laughing because a lot of people would say, “He’s clapping Kobe.” And I would say, “Michael Jordan made that clap a long time ago,” said Simmons.

There were so many similarities – the way they walked, the double-wide cuff on the arm that wasn’t pulling, the effortless wrist movement on the sweaters, the slip in the air. Even the way they were fighting for calls.

“The first three quarters, they nibbled on you. They would complain. They would give you what they thought of the plays, “said Wunderlich. “But in this fourth quarter, they both had that assassin mentality where you were in the game, but they weren’t going to get involved with you. It was just them and the other team and they eliminated. “

There was also footwork and complex movements.

As a young official from the minor professional basketball leagues, Zielinski earned extra money working in the Bulls’ training camps, seeing Jordan working on these moves. Years later, he would see them again.

“You would watch Michael invent it and Kobe try to develop it,” he said.

Bryant, in the accumulation of this game, downplayed this mirror.

“You know how much I admire and respect Michael, how much he taught me about the game. Sometimes things change. I’m not going to have tears in my eyes during his last performance in Los Angeles,” he said. he said. “You will continue to compare until you are blue in the face. I think the comparisons are starting to fade. I think people realize the differences between the two of us. It’s pretty funny now … “Uh-oh, he scratched his head, just like Michael!” “

With Jordan on their way and Bryant on their way, their last meeting showed it all, with Bryant looking like an advanced version of Jordan. This game, Bryant made nine three runs. Jordan never made more than seven goals in a game.

“In every good karate move, for the student to become the man, he has to kill the teacher,” said Shaquille O’Neal after the game.

But in one of their last interactions as competitors, before Jordan checked and the crowd gave him a standing ovation, Bryant and Jordan couldn’t help showing how similar they were.

As Bryant climbed the sideline, Jordan slipped and planted his feet and shot Bryant in the chest, knocking him down. Zielinski called the charge and then watched Bryant stand over Jordan.

“And then he starts to swing towards him. And as an arbitrator, you don’t know, “recalls Zielinski of Bryant’s mischievous punches. “You don’t want to overreact. And then you realize the two people involved, and I just thought,” They’re just having a good time right now. ” “

Bryant left the field through the tunnel closest to the Lakers bench. Jordan slowly moved away to the opposite end.

There was no goodbye. They would have to wait for the day when the road they shared ended so suddenly.