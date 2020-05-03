Lou Gehrig retired from the New York Yankees’ starting lineup on that date in 1939 against the Detroit Tigers at Briggs Stadium, telling manager Joe McCarthy that he was “doing it for the good of the team” .

The move ended the 14-year streak of “The Iron Horse” of 2130 straight games, which was a league record until it was beaten by Cal Ripken Jr. on September 6, 1995.

Gehrig was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, now called Lou Gehrig’s disease, and was forced to retire a few weeks later.

The Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was postponed until September 5.

The Dodgers and Angels were both ready to play Saturday night, the Dodgers against the Padres in San Diego and the Angels at home against the Minnesota Twins.

In Major League Soccer, the Galaxy and Portland Timbers would have met at Providence Park in Portland. LAFC had a scheduled game at the California Bench against Sporting Kansas City.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1904 – Mrs. Charles Durnell is the first woman to own a starter and winner of the Kentucky Derby when Elwood, with jockey Frank Prior on board, wins the 30th race for roses. Elwood is also the first Derby winner to be raised by a woman, Mrs. J.B. Prather, and is the first and only winner from Missouri.

1917 – Cincinnati Reds Fred Toney and Chicago Cubs James “Hippo” Vaughn throw double without hit for nine innings, but Reds win 1-0 with two hits from Vaughn in 10th, including one by Jim Thorpe who leads into the winning round.

1964 – Northern Dancer, ridden by Bill Hartack, wins the Kentucky Derby by a neck over Hill Rise in a race record at 2:00. Northern Dancer is the first Canadian breed horse to win the Derby. Hill Rise, ridden by Bill Shoemaker, finished more than three lengths in front of third place The Scoundrel.

1970 – Diane Crump, 21, becomes the first female jockey to ride the Kentucky Derby. His mount, a chestnut colt named Fathom, finished 15th in a field of 17. Dust Commander, with Mike Manganello in the saddle, won the race.

1995 – Dodgers Hideo Nomo Becomes First Japanese Native to Play in Major Leagues Since Masanori Murakami in 1965. Nomo Launches Five Goalless Goals with a Shot, but Dodgers Gives 3-0 Lead in Round 15 at the candlestick in San Francisco Park and lose to the Giants 4-3.

2001 – James Hylton, a 28-year-old construction worker from Salem, Oregon, launches the fifth perfect 900 series in 106 years of sport history. Hylton wins three consecutive games of 300 games during the opening night of the AMF Firebird Super Bowl.

2002 – Mike Cameron hits four straight home runs and hits a fifth record leading the Seattle Mariners to a 15-4 victory over the White Sox at Chicago’s Comiskey Park. Cameron and Bret Boone are the first teammates to hit two home circuits in the same heat.

2002 – Patrick Lalime is the 14th goaltender in NHL history to record four shutouts in a single season with his 27-stop performance in the Ottawa Senators’ 5-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Lalime had shut out the Philadelphia Flyers three times in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

2009 – Mine That Bird, ridden by Calvin Borel, stuns the peloton by winning the Kentucky Derby with a dynamic stretch in the mud. Borel finds room along the rail in the section then moves away to give the 50-1 long shot one of the biggest upheavals of the 135 years of the Race for Roses history. Pioneerof The Nile retains Musket Man for the second time.

2010 – Ryo Ishikawa shoots a 58 under 12 – the lowest score ever on a long tour – to win the Crowns tournament in Togo, Japan. Ishikawa, 18, has 12 birdies in his round without a bogey on the 6,545-yard course at Nagoya Golf Club. This is Ishikawa’s seventh title on the Japan Tour.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press