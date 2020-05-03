Texas park ranger pushed into the lake while trying to uphold social distance

A Texas park warden was pushed into a lake while trying to enforce social distancing rules in Austin.

The dive was filmed on Thursday at Lake Austin, the clip starting as the ranger apparently politely asks a group of parkparers to disperse and stand six feet apart to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But then a shirtless man, identified by police as Brandon Hicks, 25, can be seen running and pushing the ranger, sending them both into the water.

Hicks would then have been recorded jumping and running away.

Hicks has been arrested and faces charges of attempted assault against a government official, according to the local NBC affiliate.

“Brandon’s intentional and reckless action could have caused the Ranger to hit his head on the dock as he fell and become unconscious in at least 3 feet of water where he could have drowned to death”, said the arrest affidavit, according to the release.

The person who recorded the video told the store that she was happy that the culprit was arrested.

“The park warden was actually very kind and understanding before,” said the videographer.

The incident comes as officials across the country try to keep crowds at bay as global warming draws residents of locked states to public parks and beaches.

In New York City, cops flooded city parks to enforce social distancing rules across the city, with a resident complaining about “Orwellian” levels of surveillance.