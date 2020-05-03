Ten-year ranking of the 10 best faces in New York sports from the 1950s

Mike Vaccaro of the Post ranks the 10 best faces in New York sports in each decade, from the 1950s to the 2010s.

The 50’s

1. Mickey Mantle; 2. Frank Gifford; 3. Willie Mays; 4. Jackie Robinson; 5. Yogi Berra; 6. Charley Conerly; 7. Andy Bathgate; 8. Casey Stengel; 9. Duke Snider; 10. Roy Campanella

Vac: No list from this decade would be legitimate without Willie, Mickey and the Duke – and Yogi and Campy each contributed three of the 11 MVP Awards in the 1950s for the three teams in town. And no team in New York history was as loved as the mid-1950s football Giants, delighted by their two Glamor Boys, Giff and Chuckin ’Charley.)

60s

1. Joe Namath; 2. Tom Seaver; 3. Walt Frazier; 4. Mickey Mantle; 5. Roger Maris; 6. Willis Reed; 7. Whitey Ford; 8. Y.A. Title; 9. Rod Gilbert; 10. Bill Bradley

Vac: The Jets, Mets and Knicks all had the chance to acquire acquisitions that sparked championships in Namath (MVP Super Bowl III), Seaver (69 Cy Young) and Bradley (most famous amateur basketball player) in the world). Tittle was already an immortal when he came to town, but quickly became a devotee at Yankee Stadium and Toots Shor’s)

70s

1. Reggie Jackson; 2. George Steinbrenner; 3. Julius Erving; 4. Tom Seaver; 5. Walt Frazier; 6. Thurman Munson; 7. Earl Monroe; 8. Secretariat; 9. Red Holzman; 10. Ron Guidry

Vac: The Yankees have ruled baseball and the final pages throughout the decade, so even if they get 40% – they could have gotten more. Football in New York remained the same for the entire decade of the 1970s, which explains how the Secretariat – born in Virginia, grew up in Florida but confirmed a superstar in New York – breaks the list. And may deserve to be higher.

80 years

1. Lawrence Taylor; 2. Dwight Gooden; 3. Don Mattingly; 4. Bill Parcells; 5. Bernard King; 6. Darryl strawberry; 7. Chris Mullin; 8. Phil Simms; 9. Mike Bossy; 10. Keith Hernandez

Vac: Perhaps the most starry decade of all, you’d better be a champion (LT, Doc, Tuna, Straw, Simms, Bossy, Mex) or a ridiculously dominant force (Mattingly, Mullin, King) – and even that didn’t help near misses like Gary Carter, Bryan Trottier, Dave Winfield and Joe Klecko).

90s

1. Derek Jeter; 2. Mark Messier; 3. Patrick Ewing; 4. Joe Torre; 5. Pat Riley; 6. Mariano Rivera; 7. Brian Leetch; 8. Mike Piazza; 9. Keyshawn Johnson; 10. Martin Brodeur

Vac: Of course, the 90s were not to be outdone either: Nine of the 10 are from the Hall of Famers, and the only outlier – Keyshawn – absolutely deserves to be included as a Hall of Famer on the back of the first round. How strong is this list? Brodeur may well be the best goalkeeper of all time – and it’s impossible to argue that he belongs to more than 10.

2000s

1. Eli Manning; 2. Alex Rodriguez; 3. Derek Jeter; 4. David Wright; 5. Mariano Rivera; 6. Mike Piazza; 7. Jason Kidd; 8. Tiki Barber; 9. Michael Strahan; 10. Roger Clemens

Vac: Half of this list (Eli, A-Rod, Jeter, Rivera, Piazza) was good enough, long enough to appear in two different decades, and it’s hard to pretend that none of them belong. The fleeting nature of the athlete’s “face” is underscored by the fact that Latrell Sprewell would have appeared to be a shoe, just like Curtis Martin. The titles would have helped both.

2010s

1. Odell Beckham Jr .; 2. Eli Manning; 3. Jeremy Lin; 4. Carmelo Anthony; 5. Rex Ryan; 6. Henrik Lundqvist; 7. Alex Rodriguez; 8. Aaron J. 9. Matt Harvey; 10. Jacob deGrom

Vac: How great was Eli? No other athlete has been so close to being # 2 in two different decades. What was the spectacular Linsanity? Enough that Lin is so high on the list for three incredible weeks, and it’s hard to argue.