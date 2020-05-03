Dear Twitterverse: Tara Reid wants everyone to stop confusing her with Tara Reade.

Ever since Reade, a former Joe Biden staff member, publicly accused the presidential candidate of sexual assault, Reid – as in “Sharknado” and “American Pie” stars – has seen her Twitter timeline inundated with threats , wickedness and sarcastic comments from people mixing them up.

“It’s so crazy. I looked at my Twitter and people said to me,” You’re a bad person! “Reid told the Post.” I was like, “Who did what to whom? You lost the reason. “”

Reid eventually learned that Reade had accused Biden of pinning her against a wall, reaching under her skirt and assaulting her in 1993, while she was an assistant in her Senate office. (Biden denied the allegations, saying, “It’s not true. It never happened.”

“I was like, no way – it’s not me! You have the wrong Tara!” Said Reid, who is waiting for the coronavirus lock in his house in Hollywood, California. “Are people stupid? I mean, come on … I’ve done a lot over the years, but not that. “

As Reade released his first charges in March during an interview with the podcast host Katie halper, the media took a long time to grab it. It wasn’t until mid-April that Reid started getting attacked on Twitter:

April 15 @PrimetimePurity wrote: “Tara Reid has had countless opportunities to grow as an actress. She has worked in the industry for over twenty years. But instead, she insists on playing in five Sharknado movies. Now she claims that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her. He. Habit. Job. #Resist.”

The mistaken identity continued, with others like @oilkardashion writes: “Serious question: would Joe Biden have sexually assaulted Tara Reid before or after Sharknado?”

Along the way, there have been attempts to correct the masses in the Reid / Reade case – @skifootz published a side-by-side comparison of the two women, noting, “Can we get it right, guys? Tara Reid is an actress. Tara Reade is the former assistant to Joe Biden who accused him of sexual assault. And by the way, is it not time to respond personally to these allegations? Why is he hiding? He could be president in 8 months. “

Biden said Reade’s allegations “never happened” when he faced a fence from “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Friday.

“I don’t know Joe Biden,” added Reid. “I know him but I’m not in politics at all. What’s going on? The wrong person to get into politics is me. “

And although she may not want to be confused with Reade, Reid has a lot in common with many Americans right now: “When the lockout ends, the first thing I’m going to do?” I have to make my roots and get a mani-pedi! “