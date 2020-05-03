Secretariat wins virtual Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

The mint juleps, “the call to the post” and the sound of hammered hooves were all imaginary on Saturday, but when the Secretariat crossed the finish line in front of 12 other Triple Crown winners, a rose was attached to the ” Kentucky Derby Ultimate Showdown “from NBC.

The computer-generated imaging horse race was part of the three-hour network broadcast that replaced the real 146th Kentucky Derby, which was postponed to September 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He focused mainly on the American Pharoah and the start of the Derby’s victory for its Triple Crown race in 2015.

The animated race was a creation of Inspired Entertainment, Inc., which used past performance and other data, including the opinions of horse racing experts, to generate “basic probabilities” of the 13 winners of the Triple Crown which would determine the result.

The winner’s circle is empty on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The Kentucky Derby, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed to September 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

A morning line made by Mike Battaglia, who was independent of the computer choices, had the Secretariat as favorite at 7-2, followed by Citation at 4-1; Affirmed and Seattle lost 5-1; American Pharoah, Count Fleet and Whirlaway at 6-1; War Admiral at 8-1; Justify at 15-1; and Assault, Sir Barton, Gallant Fox and Omaha all at 20-1.

Fans could choose a winner online with bets that would go as donations for coronavirus relief. Churchill Downs has said it will commit $ 1 million to donations. There was also a contest featuring a VIP weekend for the winner and a guest at the Derby later this summer.

Track announcer Larry Collmus, who called the last Triple Crown races for NBC and hadn’t seen a preview of the digital version, followed the horses as they parted from the computerized door for the race from 1 1/4 mile for roses.

Seattle Slew broke well and took the lead, which he kept through the quarter and half a mile. It looked like the winner of the 1977 Triple Crown could take the surprise out while still leading as the peloton headed home.

But the Secretariat, as it did in 1973, found it and passed Seattle Slew in the stretch, and jockey Ron Turcotte, wearing the familiar blue and white checkered colors, led the big foal to the end. Citation, the 1948 champion, finished second ahead of Seattle Slew, followed by Affirmed, the 1978 champion and American Pharoah.

There were reports of actual bets on the race with a $ 100 on the Secretariat returning $ 325.