Pitfall for Predicting the 10 Best Faces in New York Sports Right Now

The best part of compiling a list like this at a time like this is the location: we’re at the start of the 2020s. We have a 10-year run to complete the decade – for add to this list, to subtract from it, to update the classification, to finalize the appropriate placement.

Think of it this way: if we had done a similar exercise in the early 1950s, Mickey Mantle would not have been far from this list, his professional career spanning only 89 Class D ball games at Independence, Mo., By then. In May 1960, Joe Willie Namath was a junior at Beaver Falls High School, and as summer beckoned in 1990, Derek Jeter hit .557 as a sophomore at Kalamazoo High.

Mantle, Namath and Jeter continued to rule these decades, and at the turn of the following decades, they were comfortably seated on their thrones. So yes, Aaron Judge and Peter Alonso, who sit 1-2 on our list at the dawn of the 2020s, could well exchange these spots over the next 10 years, could touch almost a thousand circuits between them if the things break properly.

Two-quarters of our list, Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, may well correspond to Namath in the 60s and Eli Manning in the 00s, faces of our football teams who became champions and faces for all of New York during these dominant decades. . Maybe we will be amazed on December 31, 2029, how well we ranked Kevin Durant. Maybe by then Jacob deGrom will count the days until he becomes a Hall of Famer in the first round.

Or maybe there is a freshman at Boys & Girls High who will answer over 50 years of Knicks’ prayers by then. Or a redshirt linebacker at LSU that will make us all forget Lawrence Taylor. Or a mysterious trillionaire hedgehog guy who will make the Mets baseball team of the 1920s, throwing millions of people like Halloween candy.

We do not know. We cannot know. And it’s always the fun part of the trip, as well as the must-see names that fly over our radar every few years and then disappear just as quickly. If you were one of the 26,675 people who chanted “Harvey is better!” to Stephen Strasburg at Citi Field on the night of April 19, 2013, could you have imagined that the name of Matt Harvey would only be the ninth on the list of faces from the 2010s?

Did you ever come to mind while watching Mark Gastineau dance before an army of shifts who fell in the first half of the 80s that he would not appear anywhere on this list? Dwight Gooden was only 25 years old on January 1, 1990 and threw a hit six years later – and he might not be on the 90s list if we extended it to 50.

So we don’t know. We cannot know. Right now, even if we like the names on this list, it’s hard to believe they’ll add up with the mighty names from the 50s (Mick! Giff! Willie! Jackie!) Or the 60s (Namath! Seaver ! Tittle! Cap’n!) Or the 70s (Clyde! Boss! Pearl! Secretarial, 30 steps ahead and back!).

We will be back in 116 months. By then we will know. By then, the 20s will have roared or yawned, by then, we will have full accounts of who did what, and who owned the last page, and who crawled into the Canyon of Heroes – there will be a or two ramps the Canyon of the Heroes, right? – and who could make the list again in the 1930s.

With – who knows? – a future MVP born three days ago.