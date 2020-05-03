Peninsula track star Aiden Lieb hopes to help other athletes

by May 3, 2020 Top News
Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Aiden Lieb

School: Rolling Hills Estates Peninsula

Sport: Track, obstacles

Key statistics: Won South Division 2 on 110 meter hurdles as a junior

Summer plans: Take time off in July after training in June.

Fall plans: Attend UCLA.

By learning, he could not participate in the Arcadia Invitational:

“To have it removed, it would have given me a chance to prove myself. I am very distraught because of this. “

The difficulty of training without a team:

“It’s really difficult to train alone. I’ve been training for a month and a half. It takes a toll not to laugh at the practice. It sort of deprives you of exciting parts of athletics. It is a very social sport. “

What he focuses on in his training:

“I try to improve my balance and be more agile and flexible. I work on the hands and I do more yoga. “

What he misses most:

“In competition. You train for nine months to face some of the best in the country, then every nine months you are taken away. “

On the lessons he learned:

“To stay more calm. Once your season is canceled, it’s very easy to get angry, to blame someone or something. I don’t think this is the right mindset to have. Yes, it’s overwhelming, but having this ruin for you is something I wanted to avoid. “

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I hope to stick to the track. I would love to pass on my knowledge. A dream other than a professional track is to help young athletes grow and aspire to be what they strive to be. Many people have told me that I cannot be a professional. I don’t have what it takes. It is very difficult to defeat all those who do not think they can do it. I want to be this support system that believes in young athletes. “

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.


