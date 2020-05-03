Parks and Recreation buddies Amy Poehler raises $ 3.5M from reunion

Amy Poehler and the cast of her old series, “Parks and Recreation,” more than delighted fans with their video chat meeting episode on Thursday. They also raised $ 3.5 million for food bank charity Feed America where fans can continue to contribute until May 21.

NBC Universal, State Farm Insurance and Subaru have all agreed to contribute $ 500,000 in matching funds, the Daily Mail reported.

The episode brought back all the main actors who played the crew of the Pawnee Parks Dept. – Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Jim O’Heir – as well as several star guests.

The special started with Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd) talking about his family’s private fox hunting estate in Switzerland, saying that his friend Leslie (Poehler) had asked him to read a message, asking fans to donate to the Feeding America site. . The distraught Bobby asks someone off camera if “something is going on”, adding that he hasn’t watched the news much lately.

“What?” he said, dismayed, when he was apparently informed that the virus was invading the world.

The cast returned at the end of the episode as himself, asking for donations for Feeding America. The series officially ended in February 2015.