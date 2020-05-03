NHL website survey by messenger Henrik Lundqvist and Patrik Elias

Who doesn’t like rankings? The rankings exist to spark debate. The rankings are subjective, determined by opinions, educated or not. Opinions cannot be false, except, of course, when they are.

Which brings us to the fun drills in which the right people at NHL.com were involved intermittently throughout this coronavirus-induced halt in play. A panel of writers was interviewed to create a position-by-position “Super 16” ranking of the best players in the expansion era.

What could go wrong?

Good, Billy Smith in front of Henrik Lundqvist, for a. And Tony Esposito ranked ahead of Lundqvist, for another. Oh, and Patrik Elias failed to collect a single vote as one of First 16 wings left of the 13 people who voted, and what is it to the world? Then there is the issue of Scott Niedermayer Scott Stevens’ poll vote on defense.

Look, Smitty is one of the best goalkeepers of all time. There is no dispute over this. In the post-Original goalkeeper ranking for the Stanley Cup, you can choose: 1) Bernie Parent; 2) Ken Dryden; 3) Smith, and you may not be wrong, though it is still one of the most surprising stories in the playoff history that Scotty Bowman decided to put Dryden to the bench in favor of Bunny Larocque for match 2 of the 1979 Cup final against the Rangers after the poor Hall of Fame performance in the Blueshirts’ 4-1 win in the first game.

Of course, you know that fate intervened when Doug Risebrough hit Larocque in the head with a shot during the warm-ups which therefore necessitated the urgent return of Dryden’s lawyer to the nets. # 29 allowed Anders Hedberg a goal in the Rangers’ first shot at 1:02 before he was beaten at 6:21 by Ron Duguay in the team’s third shot and was 2-0 and … and of course the match ended 6-2 and Montreal won in five and you no longer have guys called “Bunny” in the league.

That reminds me. Dryden retired after the Cup, Bowman left the organization after losing an internal power struggle against Irving Grundman (beats me) to become general manager / coach of the Sabers, and Bernie Geoffrion has been appointed to succeed Bowman behind the bench of the Tricolore. I went to Montreal to interview the Boomer at training camp and, lo and behold, a goalkeeper wearing # 29 was taking photos during an exercise.

It was Don Cutts, who had been an Islanders farm worker for the past two years and now wore No. 29. No worries, Cutts was not on the team and never played a game for Les Glorious, so we can be sure that the No. 29 hanging in the rafters commemorates Dryden.

But anyway, let’s talk about Smith in ninth place and Lundqvist in 10th place, with eight of the 14 ballots that rank the Islanders Hall of Fame ahead of the Rangers Hall of Fame.

Did you know that Smith only started 50 games or more in one season once in his career, only in 1974-1975, and that in fact he started 40 games or more four times while sharing nets with Chico Resch, Roland Melanson and Kelly Hrudey? Lundqvist, meanwhile, started 60 or more eight times, including three seasons of at least 70, while carrying the Rangers for almost a decade and a half.

Statistics are not close, but rather than quoting career goals averages (2.43 to 3.18), savings percentages (0.918 to 0.895) and wins (459 to 305) – yes, Smith played in a league with a higher score but on a much, much, much, much better team – here are the substantive questions:

Would the Islanders have won their four straight cup series and 19 consecutive playoff series with Lundqvist rather than Smith?

The answer is yes.

Would the Rangers have made the playoffs 11 times in 12 years with Smith rather than Lundqvist?

The answer is no.

Now let’s go to Tony O, who was ranked fifth. He was a tall man, no doubt, with figures comparable to those of the king when you take into account the difference in eras. He has been a tireless workhorse for Chicago with 74 career shutouts for the Swedes, 64. But not only are they tied in the Stanley Cup Championships at zero, Esposito awarded the worst, most damaging goal of the year. history of the final – that 70 feet to Jacques Lemaire in Match 7 of the 1971 series with the Hawks 2-0 at the end of the second period of the match, they would lose 3-2.

The omission of Elias from each of the 13 ballots is truly inexplicable. I would have it in my top 16 before at least John LeClair and Ilya Kovalchuk (and don’t ask me how Keith Tkachuk was ranked eighth), and the appearance of Bobby Hull on this list is suspect given that he doesn’t played only five seasons in the post-expansion NHL, but OK.

What is not correct from a distance, however, is that Elias did not get a vote when Brian Bellows, Ray Whitney, Brian Propp, Charlie Simmer and Kirk Muller did. Is there a general manager of the league at any time who would have taken Whitney in front of Elias? By the way, I don’t count Rockies general manager Ray Miron.

And then the Great Scotts. Look, I’m not here to belittle Niedermayer in any way. It was pure pleasure to watch. And perhaps Niedermayer’s work with the Ducks after leaving the Devils to join his brother stood out among voters who ranked 27th out of nine of the 13 ballots, and ranked him ninth for Stevens at 12. Or maybe it was Nieds. exceptional international career. I could see that.

But when they have been teammates for 12 seasons, it never would have seemed to me or anyone to suggest that Niedermayer was the best / most important player. Never. Because again, the question:

Could the Devils have won three Cups without Niedermayer?

Probably not.

But could they have won one without Stevens?

No chance.

By the way, it’s a fact.

Stay safe, my friends.