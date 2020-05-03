New York buses are scary too – but now they’re free

Every day of the week, Brooklyn construction worker Tiffany Kello faces a new set of obstacles going to work by bus. But the 40-year-old flagwoman had a positive point at the end of her race.

Every morning I leave my apartment at 5:45 am to take the Q train from Flatbush to Union Square, then change to the M14D-SBS bus to the last stop – Chelsea Piers. I have to make sure I’m on time at the bus stop, otherwise I’ll be late for work. It only comes every 20 minutes – or more. Before quarantine, it was every five minutes. It’s really unreliable. Fortunately, there is no traffic.

When the bus arrives, we only enter through the back door. Drivers now have protective shields around them. The good news is that since you can’t get close to the front to pay, the ride is free.

It is usually quite difficult to find a place to sit or even stand, because of the homeless sleeping or having fits of anger. It is not as bad as the subways, but it is much worse than I have ever seen. People are quite nervous.

Even if the whole ride is very uncomfortable, it is worth it because I like to brighten up the day and encourage people, especially at this time.

– As told to Melkorka Licea

