Nearly 5,000 meat plant workers have coronavirus, says CDC

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 5,000 workers at meat processing plants across the country have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The US agency tested workers in more than 100 meat factories in 19 states and found that almost 3% of them had the virus that killed more than 60,000 Americans and made more than 3 million sick. in the world, according to CNBC.

The CDC warned that the actual percentage of infected workers could be even higher, as test limits prevented it from being able to get a full picture of the scale.

“The recognized risk to the operation of the meat and poultry facilities requires swift action to reduce the risks to workers, preserve the operation of the facilities and maintain the food supply,” said CDC researchers.

Workers in meat processing plants often have to stay close to each other, which has caused outbreaks in some of the country’s main factories. CDC researchers added that “socio-economic challenges” could force workers to feel the need to work even if they are sick.

“Some employees were encouraged to work when they were sick due to medical leave and disability policies and attendance bonuses that could encourage them to work while experiencing symptoms,” the researchers said.

The report comes one day after 900 workers at an Indiana Tyson Foods pork factory tested positive for coronavirus. The Logansport plant saw positive tests for 40 percent of its employees.

Tyson has voluntarily idled its meat processing facilities in Waterloo and Perry, Iowa, and beef factories in Pasco, Washington and Dakota City, Nebraska, while it completes the cleaning of the facilities and workers suffer there control.