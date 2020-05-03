Mountain gorillas in Africa blocked after fear of possible coronavirus infections

Environmentalists in the Democratic Republic of the Congo fear that the coronavirus pandemic will soon reach the country’s mountain gorillas, as cats and a positive dog test for the virus. With around 1,000 worldwide, the population of mountain gorillas is already threatened by climate change and poachers.

“As you can see, it has been very difficult to manage human cases. You imagine that wild animals move freely, this is one of the big challenges,” said Dr. Eddie Kambale to Debora Patta of CBS News.

Kambale is a veterinarian who is part of the non-profit Gorilla Doctors group. The group’s goal is to help conserve and increase the population of mountain gorillas, and have faced a similar danger during the Ebola crisis.

Non-profit doctors are on high alert as respiratory infections are the second leading cause of death in gorillas. They locked an area, which normally allows visitors, all staff except necessary to follow the precautions relating to social isolation.

“We have parameters to observe if the animal is sick, such as a respiratory infection,” said Kambale.

He said that “most of the time,” the change in a gorilla’s breathing rate can be detected by the way their breasts move. Another sign of illness he described was slower movement and an inability to follow other animals.

For doctors and environmentalists who treat gorillas for routine illnesses, careful precautions have been put in place – rangers and veterinarians should stand at least 33 feet apart. Only two people are allowed to approach the gorilla at a time, and most of their observation is done from a distance, using binoculars.

In a country devastated by years of civil war, environmentalists are determined to save the lives of the animals that live there, especially now when the coronavirus threatens the world.

“The fear is that if we have a case, we will certainly have a big loss among these animals,” said Kambale.