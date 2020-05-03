Mobile barriers, thermal imaging helmets: the inventors are creative in ensuring the safety of people

The race for solutions during the coronavirus pandemic has led to a new era of innovation. Clever gadgets like hooks to open doors and keep hands free from germs have sprung up to keep people safe in their daily lives. Some places around the world have implemented high-tech inventions, including a thermal imaging helmet to detect body temperature to help Dubai police detect a fever – a possible symptom of COVID-19.
