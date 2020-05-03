Michael Hiltzik: the coercive effect of early reopening

Anyone who thought that the COVID-19 crisis would produce lasting respect for low-wage service workers should feel like an idiot, as some states are rolling out their return-to-work orders.

This is because the subtext of these orders, such as those issued by the governors of Iowa and Texas, is coercive. Workers who refuse to return to work in companies that have been authorized to open will lose their unemployment benefits.

In other words, in economic terms, they will have no choice between losing their wages and putting their lives at risk from coronavirus infection.

Imagine you are a businessman planning to reopen, and you have heard that trial lawyers across the country are sharpening their pencils as they prepare to sue you. Majority Senator McConnell reveals who cares

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds said last week that she would not return to work in the counties covered by her reopening order, even if they stay at home for fear of catching the virus. , would be considered makes a “voluntary stop” making them ineligible to collect unemployment.

The state workforce development agency, which oversees the unemployment program, further urged employers to report workers who do not return to their jobs for good reason “as soon as possible” , according to the Des Moines register.

After Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a return to work policy, state labor authorities also warned that those who chose to stay home would lose their benefits.

A spokesperson for the Texas Workforce Commission told the Texas Tribune that if workers are concerned that their employer is not meeting health guidelines, they should contact the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Since OSHA in the United States has not been in action throughout the crisis, this is a sick joke.

The decrees of the two governors came into force on Friday. The Reynolds Order covered 77 of the 99 counties in Iowa, allowing “restaurants, fitness centers, shopping malls, libraries, race tracks and certain other retail establishments to reopen on a limited basis with measures of public health in place ”. the governor’s office said. These counties, said Reynolds, have seen a drop in the number of new cases of COVID-19 or no new cases in the past two weeks.

The order only exempts workers with the virus or caring for an infected family member.

In Texas, Abbott’s order, which also went into effect on Friday, covers retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and shopping malls.

In addition to threats of unemployment, Republicans in Congress are working to save business owners from the responsibility of exposing their workers to infection. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Drew a line in the sand against the enactment of another coronavirus stimulus bill without legal protection for business owners.

“Imagine you are a businessman thinking of reopening, and you have heard that trial lawyers across the country are sharpening their pencils as they prepare to sue you, claiming that you have not engaged in distancing appropriate or other health and safety related issues, “McConnell told Fox News, Hill reported.

These combined efforts have the effect of placing the burden of reopening the U.S. economy on the shoulders of employees, usually low-wage workers with few options other than dealing face-to-face with customers in establishments. services or work in industrial factories. alongside his colleagues.

It is no coincidence that the hotspots for COVID-19 infections are facilities such as slaughterhouses in states where there are relatively few infections outside of these facilities.

Also, keep in mind that medical experts are strongly opposed to premature reopening in Iowa, Texas or other states, citing the likelihood that it will lead to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

Laws that would block legal recourse for infected workers at work would increase the risk for all workers by removing the incentive for business owners to follow safe work practices, such as providing employees with protective clothing and impose personal separation.

Governors’ return to work policies also pose a dilemma for many small businesses that cannot afford to reopen under the rules. Texas, for example, will only allow restaurants to reopen at 25% of their previous occupancy.

This prompted Brooks Anderson, the owner of four Dallas restaurants, to observe, “I think we could lose money faster with 25% income than staying closed for the time being. “

Threats by governors to cancel unemployment benefits underscore how unemployment insurance has been used as a stick against workers in the past. The best example is Florida. Former Governor Rick Scott, a Republican who now sits in the United States Senate, has further reduced the already miserable benefits of the state.

Scott reduced the maximum number of weeks of unemployment benefit from 26 weeks to 12 and required registrants to meet at least five possible employers per week to maintain benefits. He canceled the options for claiming benefits over the phone or in person, relegating applicants to a website that regularly (and continues to) fail. Employers were given more latitude to assert that workers had been dismissed for just cause rather than laid off.

As reported by New York Magazine, all of these changes reduced the state’s average unemployment rate for employers to the lowest levels in the country – but overwhelmed the Florida claim process when jobless claims soared in coronavirus urgency .

The Conservatives’ notion that the unemployed are mostly illegals and disguised criminals has hampered efforts to use the system to encourage workers to stay home and cover up their lost paychecks to block the spread of the virus. .

Congressional Republicans such as Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) attempted to block an increase in benefits on the grounds that the change would make workers who were not working more lucrative – not to mention the fact that workplaces closed by thousands, and that the explicit objective of the increase in benefits was to guarantee the safety of homeworkers.

As we previously reported, American workers were unusually vulnerable to the economic impact of the virus due to the American history of anti-worker policies. A huge proportion of workers do not receive sickness benefits and, for a larger proportion, health coverage is linked to employment and disappears when work disappears.

At the start of the confinement period, the Americans were proud to honor the front-line workers who serve us in dangerous circumstances. This feeling has already faded in several state houses in the country. The prospects are great that when the current crisis passes, it will disappear completely.