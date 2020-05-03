Markazi: `` Last Dance '': Magic talks about G.O.A.T.s Jordan, Bryant

The fifth episode of “The Last Dance”, the 10-part ESPN documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, will start on Sunday with a dedication.

“In memory of Kobe Bryant’s love”, a tribute to the Lakers star who died in January with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter accident.

Magic Johnson, who features prominently in the episode, will watch at home with his wife, Cookie, as it has been on Sunday night since the series began three weeks ago.

Johnson did not want to preview the show, but he is convinced:

“It will mean a lot to a lot of people, especially [in Los Angeles], and it will mean a lot to Kobe fans, “he said in a recent interview. “They’re going to need it. No one has gone beyond what happened. It will mean something to them and to all of us, Kobe fans and Lakers fans.”

The series chronicles the 1997-1998 Bulls, and its halfway point is also halfway through this season – Bryant’s first NBA star game and Jordan’s last with the Bulls.

“You could see the start of that special relationship that was going to take place and start to form then,” said Johnson. “Kobe respected the guys but it was different [with Michael]. He idolized Michael in a different way from anyone. It was like, “Man, I’m trying to be like you but I also want to show you what I got in this all-star game. [Bird] and I witnessed [1992] Olympics, how we passed the torch to Michael. Some things that you will never forget and it was a moment that I will never forget – the torch having passed. “

Jordan retired after the season and two years later, Bryant won the first of five championships with the Lakers under Jordanian coach Jordan Jackson’s Phil Jackson. Behind the scenes, a special relationship has developed between Jordan and Bryant that few people know before Bryant’s death.

Johnson said he was aware of late night phone calls and deep conversations, but not of the strength of their connection until Jordan’s tearful speech at the Bryant Memorial at the Staples Center in February.

“The two men never talked about it publicly, but I think they could understand each other,” said Johnson. “Kobe wanted to go to this level. That’s what he always said to me, “I want to be like you and Michael, not only on the pitch but I want to be like you off the pitch.” It was one of the last things Kobe told me. He was chasing these six championships and he always wanted Michael’s respect. Kobe didn’t have many friends but he did have a good friend in Michael. I think they could go [places in] conversations that no one could go to, in terms of on these levels. He knew Michael really cared about him and vice versa, Kobe really cared about Michael. “

Bryant refers to Jordan as his “big brother” in the documentary and Jordan cried crying “his little brother” during his memorial speech, adding, “When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died.”

Johnson said, “Michael will miss these conversations. He will miss his little brother. I’m just glad someone went even further into Michael’s world and he could say, “He was my little brother”, because he didn’t say that to anyone else. “

Johnson’s friendship with Jordan began to develop after the Bulls defeated the Lakers in the 1991 NBA Finals. Johnson retired as a player five months later, after announcing that he was HIV positive. He became a color commentator for NBC before the 1992 NBA Finals between the Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers. A memorable moment in this streak came in Game 1 when Jordan, after recording a record 35 points and six three points in the first half, turned to Johnson at the table and shrugged as to say, “What did I say to you?”

“The night before we are at [Jordan’s] house all night playing cards, “said Johnson. “We are playing a game called auction whist and his father is my teammate and [Charles] He and Oakley are teammates. We have a ball all night and I look up and it’s 1 or 1:30 am So I say, “I have to go so you can sleep.” He turns to me and says, “You don’t have to worry about it. Clyde Drexler is in trouble tomorrow. “… Everything he told me the day before, he really went there and did it. This is what people do not know. We sat all night and he told me how he was going to dominate Clyde. He had a dislike for Clyde Drexler for some reason. “

It was the first of many nights where Johnson and Jordan made friendly bets this summer. A month later, they became teammates for the first and only time in the Olympic Dream Team, which confirmed for Johnson that Jordan was the greatest basketball player of all time.

“There must always be something on it. We can’t just shoot, ”recalls Johnson. “There must be money on it. He liked to play for something and talk about trash and we enjoyed every moment and it changed our relationship. Our relationship was special during the two months we were together.

“We played cards every night. He didn’t want to let me sleep. This guy would play cards from 11 p.m. at 5 am and he slept two hours and had a tee time at 8 am, went to golf, took a two hour nap and scored 30 at half time. This guy was just amazing. He is the G.O.A.T. “