L.A. Phil subscribers face renewal deadline

Robert Rootenberg, 64, has been a fan of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since being a bailiff at the Hollywood Bowl in his teens, and he regularly uses the subscription of his parents, who has been in the family for 17 years. He cherishes their two orchestra seats, about 10 rows from the stage.

Earlier this week, said Rootenberg, a box office rep told him he had to re-register for the 2020-21 season by Friday or he could lose his beloved seats. Message from the attendant sent him in a momentary panic.

The LA Phil has since granted him an extension, but the incident highlights the delicate work ahead for arts companies moving forward with the crucial subscription process, as customers, even longtime supporters , are not fully prepared to commit to expensive season passes – ticket packages that include fall performances that could be postponed or canceled.

“I don’t know that I want to commit to sitting side by side with people in October,” said Rootenberg, lawyer at Joshua Tree. “It is too early. They said they would give me one more month, but that does not solve the problem. Pushing people to commit in this time of uncertainty, to give their hard-earned money during a pandemic , it’s just not right. ”

L.A. Phil Director of Public Relations Sophie Jefferies

said that although Friday is the renewal deadline, subscribers will not necessarily lose their seats if they do not renew on time. Subscribers received phone reminders this week regarding the deadline – the original deadline was March 27 and it was extended several times – and they were told that if they were not yet comfortable to renew, they would not be abandoned.

In such cases, L.A. Phil has stated that it will “do everything possible” to hold seats, although it cannot guarantee that subscribers will get exactly the same location if they wait to renew. The orchestra will attempt to allocate seats as close as possible to the original seats.

“The L.A. Phil is flexible with our subscribers to give them as much time as they need in these extraordinary circumstances,” Jefferies wrote by email. “We have responded to the needs of all of our subscribers on an individual basis, because each personal situation is different.”

Like so many other live entertainment venues and cultural institutions, on March 12, the L.A. Phil canceled events until March 31, citing safety and health concerns related to the coronavirus epidemic. On March 20, he extended cancellations until May 10. On April 8, he canceled the rest of the 2019-20 Walt Disney Concert Hall season, which would have ended on June 6.

L.A. Phil cannot confirm the new season will begin as scheduled on September 25. He awaits instructions from Governor Gavin Newsom for the reopening of the state.

The 2020-21 season will kick off a five-year Pan American music initiative that includes new commissions and recording projects with individuals and cultural institutions in the Americas. The season also includes a week-long festival in Seoul with great Korean musicians, composers and conductors.

Opening night will feature Gustavo Dudamel, musical and artistic director, conducts Mahler’s sixth symphony.

Attending the L.A. Phil events is a commitment, said Rootenberg, noting his driving from Joshua Tree, but he thinks it’s worth it.

“It’s great to be connected to culture,” he said. “I’m particularly looking forward to” Einstein on the Beach “, the opera Peter Sellars. But everything is turned upside down at the moment. I have no idea what’s going to happen.”