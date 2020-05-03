In the midst of the coronavirus, the states in reopening seek to contact the tracers

As governors across the country lift residence orders implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many are now looking for new fighters: contact tracers.

These hired public health workers work with patients to help them remember all the people they were in close contact with when they were most infectious. It is not an easy task.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that about three dozen contact tracers would be needed for 100,000 people in the affected areas. He estimated that New York would need 6,400 to 70,000 contract tracers, depending on the outcome of the cases.

“It’s not rocket science to do it on an individual basis. The problem is the scale at which we have to do it, ”said Cuomo, a Democrat, at a press conference in Albany.

“It is estimated that an army of traceability will be required to reach the scale very, very quickly,” said Cuomo.

New York State remained a hotbed of the coronavirus epidemic, with 305,000 cases and more than 23,300 deaths. The state house requirement will expire on May 15, but may be extended.

Cuomo said next week that the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority would shut down service from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. to disinfect trains. The metro system operates normally 24 hours a day, with service being interrupted only in the event of an emergency.

Nationwide, the death toll from COVID-19 approached 63,000 on Thursday and the number of confirmed cases exceeded one million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

With little support from the federal government – White House guidelines suggest states do the tracing themselves – the effort fell on local governors and leaders to be implemented when they reopened. By Friday, more than 30 states will have lifted home stay orders to some extent.

Earlier this month, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, announced an effort to set aside $ 44 million for contact tracing. Washington Democratic Governor Jay Inslee said his state plans to recruit and train approximately 1,900 contact tracers by mid-May. The Seattle area was among the first virus hotspots in the country.

In Indiana, authorities announced a program this week that includes the placement of 500 trained contact tracers in the coming weeks.

“As we fight the spread of COVID-19, we need to be able to quickly reach positive patients and their families to determine who else could have been exposed,” said Republican Governor of Indiana Eric Holcomb. “Centralizing this work will allow us to quickly identify people who need to be quarantined, reduce the risk of further infections and take steps to keep our schools, workplaces and public places safe.”

Bulletin Receive our Coronavirus Today newsletter for free Sign up for the latest news, the best stories and what they mean to you, as well as the answers to your questions. You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Thursday, several states – Idaho, Pennsylvania, Texas, to name a few – have residence orders that will expire. However, most companies in these states will have limited capabilities.

But some states are increasing orders, and current orders are down sharply.

Michigan protesters marched through the State Capitol in Lansing against a house arrest order which in recent days has been extended by Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer until mid-May. Some carried firearms, which are permitted by state law inside the Capitol. Earlier this month, several hundred marched outside.

Black communities in the state, mainly in Detroit, have experienced high rates of infection and death due to, among other things, a lack of quality health care and inequities in housing.

In Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz extended a residence order until May 18 which was due to expire next week.

“We are on a very fine line with this virus which can come very, very quickly,” said Walz, a Democrat. “It will not be slow combustion. It will be exponential growth.”

His condition has seen 5,100 cases of virus and 350 deaths.

More than 200 workers at the JBS plant in rural Minnesota tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Several meat packing plants have closed their doors across the country in recent weeks due to worker contamination of the virus.

This week, President Trump signed an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act to keep US meat factories open during the pandemic.

Trump met with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, at the White House on Thursday. He is the third governor to meet Trump this week, after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, also a Democrat, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican. Murphy has announced that he will reopen all state parks and golf courses on Saturday. He said that social distancing will still be necessary for the foreseeable future.

“The curves, thank God, are starting to look promising,” said Murphy at his Oval Office meeting. “And we’re starting to take a few steps on this road to reopening.”