In the midst of a coronavirus epidemic, hot weather poses challenges

With warmer weather in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, some state and local government officials are ordering increased safety measures as more and more people return to the streets.

In New York, with temperatures expected to reach 70 degrees this weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state would distribute an additional 7 million cloth masks to low-income families, retirement home residents and others. vulnerable people.

He added that in New York, the public transit authority would disinfect subway cars every 24 hours and that stations and commuter train cars would also be cleaned daily.

“It has never been done before and it is an extraordinary effort,” Cuomo said at a press conference on Saturday. “The riding public deserves it. Essential workers deserve it. Transit workers deserve it. “

Cuomo said he understands that New Yorkers will find it difficult to stay indoors all day as the weather warms up.

“You can’t stay indoors all the time. But respect social distance and New Yorkers do it,” said the governor.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that starting next week, the city will begin opening up 40 miles of streets for pedestrians.

“The open streets are going to be another way of encouraging social distancing, because the warmer weather tells us that we are going to have a new challenge,” de Blasio told reporters.

The daily number of confirmed cases and deaths of coronavirus in New York, the state hardest hit by the viral epidemic, has remained relatively stable in recent days.

New York recorded 299 new deaths over a 24-hour period ending Friday, up from 289 the day before, according to Cuomo. He added that about 900 new cases are confirmed every day.

Meanwhile, in states that have already started to reopen their economies, the problems of social distancing can only increase.

In New Jersey, starting on Saturday, residents will be allowed to venture out to golf courses and state parks. Governor Phil Murphy stressed that social distancing will be necessary for the foreseeable future.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus this week in the United States has exceeded one million. On Saturday, the death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, exceeded 65,200, according to Johns Hopkins University.