“I am starving now”: the world is facing an unprecedented hunger crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic

It’s Friday morning in the township of Alexandra – a poor neighborhood on the outskirts of South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg – and dozens of people are gathered in a field outside a point of distributing food, hoping today is the day they have something to eat.

“If you’re hungry, it’s easy to get sick from stress and everything,” says Mduduzi Khumalo, who has been queuing up every day for the past two weeks. To get food, your name must be on the list, and so far, despite several registrations, hers has not been.

Khumalo worked as a delivery man before the coronavirus lockout in South Africa decimated his income. Her children used to eat two meals a day at school, but the schools are closed now. Every day, the children wait for him in the family’s tiny house and every day brings the same bad news.

“They know if I don’t get anything for them, it’s over,” Khumalo told CBS News.

Famines “of biblical proportions”

Residents of Diepsloot in South Africa wait for food but go home empty-handed from Friday, April 23. CBS News



The coronavirus pandemic has left the world facing an unprecedented hunger crisis. The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has warned that by the end of the year, more than 260 million people will be at risk of starvation – double the figures from last year.

“In the worst-case scenario, we could consider starvation in around three dozen countries,” said WFP director David Beasley. He said the world could face many famines “of biblical proportions in a few months”.

Oil prices have collapsed, tourism is drying up, and remittances abroad – foreign workers transferring money to families in other countries – on which many depend for their livelihood, are expected to fall sharply .

There is “a real danger that more people could potentially die from the economic impact of COVID-19 than from the virus itself,” said Beasley.

Sub-Saharan Africa particularly threatened

If global GDP declines by 5% due to the pandemic, an additional 147 million people could be plunged into extreme poverty, according to estimates by the Washington-based International Food Policy Research Institute.

Children await food aid from their parents near Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, April 23. CBS News



More than half of these people – 79 million – live in sub-Saharan Africa, David Laborde Debucquet, principal researcher at IFPRI, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Another 42 million are in South Asia, he said.

“We are talking about (people) earning less than $ 1.90 a day … where basically your life is in danger because when you suffer from this type of poverty and cannot eat you will die”, a Debucquet told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “It will affect the urban poor much more. Over the past two decades, we have seen very rapid urbanization in these two regions.”

“I’m afraid of getting sick and I’m afraid of starving.”

Thandi Lebho, 39, lives in the South African township of Diepsloot. She and her husband and three children have been waiting for food donations for three weeks. They have not been able to get what they need since the foreclosure began in South Africa and its income from the sale of tupperware containers has dried up.

“I signed up online and over the phone, and I write on the street papers, and I came here to the clinic and signed up, but nothing happened,” she said. told CBS News. When she manages to get to the food distribution truck, she is already short of supplies.

“Children are not going to school and education is bad. We are having trouble getting money because I work for myself. I am self-employed – so my business is at home – so I’m not earning anything now, “she says. “I’m starving now. I have nothing.”

She will be back in the food chain tomorrow, trying to get something to keep her family alive.

“I’m afraid of getting sick and I’m afraid of starving,” she says.