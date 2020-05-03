Hubble telescope photos capture comet decaying into dozens of pieces

the The Hubble Space Telescope unexpectedly captured a rarely seen cosmic event, taking magnificent photos of a comet crashing into dozens of pieces as it made its way to Earth. This surprising event means that the comet is unlikely to be visible when it passes through Earth next month.

The comet ATLAS (C / 2019 Y4) was discovered for the first time last December by the ATLAS robotic survey system (Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System). It quickly lit up on its way to Earth, and scientists hoped it could have been visible to the naked eye when it approached the closest 72 million miles on May 23. It was poised to become “one of the most spectacular comets seen in the past two decades.”

But when the comet has reached about 91 million kilometers from Earth, inside the orbit of Mars, its frozen core disintegrated into pieces. Three fragments were first captured on camera by amateur astronomer Jose de Queiroz, then confirmed by the Hubble Space telescope team.

In the midst of its 30th anniversary celebrations, Hubble observed up to 30 individual fragments “wrapped in a tail of cometary dust swept by sunlight”, according to photos taken on April 20 and 23. Some rooms were as small as the size of a house.

These two images of the Hubble Space Telescope of Comet C / 2019 Y4 (ATLAS), taken on April 20 (left) and April 23, 2020, offer the clearest views to date of the rupture of the solid core of the comet. . NASA, ESA, STScI and D. Jewitt (UCLA)



“Their appearance changes considerably between the two days, so much so that it is quite difficult to connect the dots,” said David Jewitt, professor of planetary science and astronomy at UCLA, and head of one of the two teams who photographed the comet with Hubble said in a Press release. “I don’t know if this is due to the fact that the individual pieces flash according to the sunlight, acting like twinkling lights on a Christmas tree, or because different fragments appear on different days.”

The event was rarely captured in the photos, as most comets are not bright enough to be seen.

“It’s really exciting – both because such events are super cool to watch and because they don’t happen very often. Most comets that fragment are too weak to be seen. such a scale only occurs once or twice a decade, “said the leader of a second Hubble observation team, Quanzhi Ye, of the University of Maryland, College Park.

Although the event is rarely visible, these photos have led scientists to conclude that the fragmentation of comets is much more common than previously thought. NASA scientists have said it may be the main way comet nuclei die.

However, astronomers still do not know what causes fragmentation, which is generally unpredictable and rapid. One theory suggests that fragmentation can be triggered by the passage of ice from a solid to a gas when the comet approaches the sun – the gas discharge can cause the comet to rotate rapidly, causing it to rupture.

“Suddenly it was thrown into the hot zone near the sun and the stress of the new environment disintegrates it,” said Jewitt. “A closer look at Hubble data might be able to show whether this mechanism is responsible or not. Anyway, it’s quite special to see Hubble with this dying comet.”