How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Convention online

Long live the queens!

RuPaul’s DragCon L.A., the annual confab for drag artists and those who love them, was originally slated for this weekend at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In our time, coronaviruses are reborn as RuPaul’s Digital DragCon 2020.

Your hostess with the most of the VH1 virtual reality competition “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will be there, virtually, with Jackie Cox, Love Connie, Karen From Finance and Varla Jean Merman, as well as the singer “Friday” Rebecca Black and the star ” Veep “Tony Vigoureux. And it’s a convention, so expect performances, signs, merchandise and much more.

The whole socially distant shebang starts at noon on Saturday and Sunday. It can be broadcast for free on the World of Wonder YouTube channel, WOWPresent.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is the list for this weekend, all Pacific hour.

“Thousand gold coins”

The Autry Museum of the American West and film distributor Kino Lorber have teamed up to present a 4K restoration of the famous 1990 historic drama by director Nancy Kelly starring Rosalind Chao as a young Chinese woman sold into slavery in the ‘Idaho from the 1880s. Chris Cooper and Michael Paul Chan also played the lead role. Available anytime until May 7. $ 12. theautry.org

“An evening with Chita Rivera and her friends”

The legend of musical theater is presented in a new episode of “Stars in the House” by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. 5 p.m. Saturday. Free; donations accepted for the Actors’ Fund. starsinthehouse.com and youtube.com

“Felt Sad, released a frog (and other global quarantine feeds)”

The Ithaca, New York-based collective Cherry Artists’s Collective will broadcast five live performances of this new work created by six playwrights from around the world. 4.30 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Sunday; other dates until May 9. Movable ladder, $ 15 – $ 35. thecherry.org

“Judgment in Nuremberg” and “Kindertransport”

L.A. Theater Works has made audio recordings of these two Holocaust-themed dramas available on the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust website. “LA. Actor Harry Hamlin of Law” and actor of “Dark Shadows” David Selby in “Nuremberg”. Jane Kaczmarek stars in “Kindertransport”. Available anytime. Free. lamoth.org

Bang on a Can Marathon

The contemporary classic ensemble founded by Julia Wolfe, David Lang and Michael Gordon presents a starred but socially distanced live concert with works by Philip Glass, Steve Reich and John Adams, among others. Performers include singer-songwriter Meredith Monk and pianists Vijay Iyer and Vicky Chow. Voluntary contributions accepted. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. marathon2020.bangonacan.org

“Goldberg variations”

The Santa Barbara Camerata Pacifica-based chamber music ensemble presents Bach’s favorite keyboard reconfigured for string trio. 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. youtube.com. Also 11:30 am Sunday at facebook.com/cameratasb

“Chantey Sing”

This monthly celebration of maritime tunes that normally takes place at the South Street Seaport Museum in New York takes place online. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. Sign up to receive a Zoom link by email at seaportmuseum.org

“What makes it great?”

Host Rob Kapilow and pianist Michael Brown explore Beethoven’s Piano Sonata 8, “Pathetic,” in a virtual version of Kapilow’s popular musical appreciation series. Sunday noon. Free. caramoor.org

Sunday at seven

Los Angeles Master Chorale broadcasts an audio recording of a 2019 performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall which combined Duruflé’s “Requiem” with Dale Trumbore’s profane requiem “How to Go On”. 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. lamasterchorale.org

The recommendations for each day are indexed in the same place as our lists of regular events (sighs).