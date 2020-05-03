House of the week: Bird Streets aerie offers a designer showcase

by May 3, 2020 Business
Built for interior designer Ron Collier, this modern perch on the hillside streets of Hollywood Hills was later owned by famed patron Merry Norris, who commissioned Barbara Berry to stylize the interior while on property.

Among Berry’s first design projects in Los Angeles, the residence resembles a museum with its gallery walls, high ceilings and sun-drenched rooms. Pop-up doors in the living room and dining room open directly onto a pool deck. Westward views extending to the ocean can be seen from the second floor, particularly in the master suite and its living room.

The details

Location: 1473 Oriole Drive, Los Angeles, 90069

Ask for a price: $ 5.995 million

Year of construction: 1982

Architect: Gus Duffy

Living room: 4,501 square feet, three bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 7449 square feet

Features: Gallery walls; high ceilings; skylights; hardwood floors; pocket doors; formal lounges and dining rooms; Office; parental suite with living room; artist’s office / workshop; swimming pool

About the area: In postal code 90069, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 3.05 million, an increase of 21.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Bret Parsons, Compass, (310) 497-5832

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to [email protected]


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-05-02/home-of-the-week-bird-streets-aerie-design-showcase

