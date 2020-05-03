Heineken pursues more than 15,000 cases of frozen beer

Frozen margaritas are one thing – but frozen beer is bad for business, according to Heineken, who claims to have lost more than 15,000 cases of beer at freezing temperatures when a shipping company mishandled them.

The foam was shipped to the United States from Amsterdam last year, was unloaded at the port of Newark, and then sent to the Satellite Logistics Group in the Chicago suburbs, according to a lawsuit.

But Satellite Logistics would have failed to immediately put the 11 shipping containers of beer in a temperature-controlled facility, leaving it at temperatures below freezing for several days, according to Heineken in documents for the Federal Court in Manhattan.

“Extreme temperature abuse” changed the taste of the beer, which had to be discarded, said Heineken.

Heineken is claiming more than $ 234,000 in damages.