Halley’s comet brings a meteor shower to light up the night sky over Cinco de Mayo

Skywatchers can expect an exciting month of cosmic phenomena, starting with a meteor shower to mark a good start for Cinco de Mayo. The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is expected to peak in the early hours of Tuesday, May 5.

With most people trapped inside, isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic, celestial events may offer a much-needed opportunity to connect with nature.

What are Eta Aquarids?

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower peaks each year in early May as Earth crosses the Halley Comet Debris Trail (1P / Halley). The Orionids meteor shower in October also comes from this comet.

The famous Halley comet is visible from Earth every 76 years or so. It was last seen in 1986 and will not be visible until 2061.

Each year, when Earth collides with the comet’s orbit, vaporizing debris enters our atmosphere at a whopping 148,000 miles per hour, according to NASA, making meteors well known for their speed. Fast meteors tend to leave behind “trains” of glowing dust, producing magnificent “shooting stars”.

Under normal conditions, the annual meteor shower usually produces about 30 meteors per hour. It is named for its radiation or its original direction, which seems to come from the constellation Aquarius.

The Eta Aquarids are one of the best meteor showers of the year for people in the southern hemisphere, as Aquarius is higher in the sky. However, it is also visible in the northern hemisphere.

An image of an Eta Aquarid meteor from NASA All Sky Fireball Network station in Tullahoma, Tennessee, in May 2013. NASA



When and where to watch Eta Aquarids

The shower is visible in both hemispheres, the best visualization occurring just before dawn. The location of the radiant point is not necessary for viewing – just search.

Visualization in the southern hemisphere is preferable but not necessary. In the northern hemisphere, shooting stars often appear as “grazers of the earth” – long meteors that appear to touch the surface of the Earth near the horizon.

To see any meteor shower, it is always advisable to escape the city lights and find an open space. Lie on your back with your feet facing east and look up, leaving about 30 minutes in the dark for your eyes to adjust.

Be patient and don’t forget a blanket!

Unfortunately, the shower peaks very close to a full moon, so only the brightest shooting stars will be visible. On May 7, the “Super Flower Moon” arrives just in time for the spring flowers to bloom. It will be the fourth and last super moon of 2020.