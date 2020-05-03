Forecasters say 2020 hurricane season will be “active”, could strain emergency response amid coronavirus pandemic

Predict the intensity of hurricane season months in advance is a complex challenge, especially when the atmosphere and the oceans send mixed signals. But this is not the case at the moment. With just over a month before the official start of the hurricane season, significant signs indicate an active season, and therefore, the main forecast centers.

The latest seasonal forecasts come from Pennsylvania State University which calls 20 named storms (the average is 12) in the Atlantic. If this figure were reached, it would make 2020 the second busiest season ever recorded in terms of number of storms.

With this in mind, disaster experts express concern about the government’s ability to manage the coronavirus crisis and a severe hurricane simultaneously.

“Response capacity will be severely hampered,” said Jeff Schlegelmilch, deputy director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University’s Earth Institute.

We predict one of the most active Atlantic cyclone seasons ever recorded (20 ± 4 named storms) | “2020 North Atlantic Hurricane Season: Penn State ESSC Forecast”: https://t.co/MNs6uvpX0Z@Penn_State @PSUClimate @PSUEarth @PSUEMS pic.twitter.com/VfKa89cuNl – Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) April 27, 2020

Each spring, various teams of experts publish forecasts for the next hurricane season. The most famous is Colorado State University, which plans 16 named storms this year. AccuWeather projects from 14 to 18, the Weather Channel provides 18 and the University of Arizona says the 19th.

All of these groups also expect higher than normal numbers of hurricanes and major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger). The University of Arizona forecast predicts a very disturbing 10 hurricanes (the average is six) and five major hurricanes (the average is two).

Admittedly, these seasonal forecasts sometimes miss the target. But this summer, two major signals point to an intense Atlantic hurricane season ahead: warm sea surface temperatures in the main developing region of the Atlantic Ocean and cooling waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

“In general, sea surface temperatures in the eastern Atlantic are most important for predicting hurricane activity in the Atlantic in April,” said Dr. Phil Klotzbach, lead author. Colorado State University Seasonal Forecast.

Currently, water temperatures in the main tropical Atlantic development region in the Caribbean are around 1 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.

Seasonal forecasts predict an active cyclone season. One factor is the sea surface time in the main development region (MDR) which, on average, is above normal. Closer to home, the water is super hot. While this is not correlated with active seasons, it can help fuel stronger storms. pic.twitter.com/evNGnP8YAw – Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) April 28, 2020

Closer to home, sea surface temperatures are currently increasing, in some cases reaching several degrees above normal. But Klotzbach said that this will not necessarily translate into more storms. “Sea surface temperatures closer to the US coast are generally not correlated with Atlantic hurricane activity, especially during the spring months,” he said.

However, if this additional heat in the Gulf of Mexico, the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean persists throughout the season, it is reasonable to assume that it will fuel stronger storms.

The other factor weighing heavily in the forecast – perhaps surprisingly – is the water temperature thousands of kilometers in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. While it may seem counterintuitive that ocean temperatures in the Pacific affect the hurricane season in the Atlantic, this turns out to be the second most important factor.

In fact, the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) – an interannual cycle of water warming and cooling – takes place in the tropical Pacific. An El Niño means that sea surface temperatures in the east central Pacific are above normal. This extra energy tends to invigorate the higher level winds that blow in the Atlantic and disrupt tropical systems, making hurricane seasons quieter.

La Niña patterns in the Pacific tend to have the opposite effect, with cooler temperatures in the east central Pacific and weaker winds extending to the Atlantic. During La Niñas and the years when conditions are neutral, tropical activity is reinforced in the Atlantic. The difference is clear in this graph below.

Regarding today’s Hurricane CSU forecast. El Nino vs La Nina can be very influential for the Atlantic season. Here is a comparison of the El Nino, La Nina and Neutral years of the past. You can see how the El Nino years have “significantly” less activity. Image credit: unknown. pic.twitter.com/L1rbhwLkgz – United meteorologists on climate change (@MetsUnite) April 2, 2020

That said, it is not easy to predict which phase the tropical Pacific will be in during the hurricane season. Currently, the waters of the ENSO region are on the edge of El Niño, but there are signs that the warm phase is nearing extinction. Under the surface waters, a pool of cooling water collects. Typically, when this happens, it means that a gradual phase change is on the way to neutral conditions or even a cool La Niña.

Hurricane season forecasts have been aggressive this year. One of the reasons is the possible development of La Niña by the end of summer / autumn. One clue as to whether this will happen is the cold tropical waters of the Pacific beneath the surface in / near the Niño region. Maybe our answer emerges. https://t.co/vKHK2H5KSw – Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) April 27, 2020

“Many models indicate a cooling of sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific in the fall, but [forecast] the spread of the model is wide and the cooling signal is not strong in the fall, “says Dr. Weston Anderson, climate variability expert at the International Institute for Research on Climate and Society at Columbia University .

In other words, the cooling will likely continue, but may not be enough to achieve La Niña status. Experts admit it’s a close call. For example, the NOAA multimodel North American ensemble (illustrated below) predicts cold waters (in blue) La Niña in the Equatorial Pacific and, at the same time, very warm waters (in red) in the Tropical Atlantic. It is a recipe for an overactive season.

NMME sea surface temperature anomaly forecast for August-October initialized in March. It seems quite favorable to tropical Atlantic cyclones. We have to keep an eye out for NMME updates (https://t.co/iNdNsRkIed). pic.twitter.com/7mkJ0SZu18 – Wei Zhang (@ zhangw6) April 1, 2020

Schlegelmilch, who is seriously concerned about the US government’s response to COVID-19, said adding any additional hurricane season stress would further expose our vulnerabilities. “Each of these disasters pushes the limits of our ability to respond. A new reality that we are not ready for,” said Schlegelmilch.

It is also concerned that a striking hurricane could very well amplify the spread of the virus, warning against an “increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in assembly places such as shelters, with disrupted infrastructure, like a power outage, and a myriad of other realities. “

“Prepare now and wait less,” he said. “This is the sad reality in which we find ourselves.”

Although he is confident that first responders will always do their best to reach and assist everyone in need if a hurricane strikes, he is concerned that a lack of thorough preparation will harm us.

“You cannot invoke new capabilities and capabilities in a moment of panic. They take years and require significant commitments from politicians, legislators and the private sector to build lasting resilience,” said Schlegelmilch.

As the the climate continues to warm, complex disasters such as intense hurricanes, floods, heat waves, food and water shortages and the spread of infectious diseases will continue to pile up, forcing societies to cope several crises at the same time, with limited resources.

With this in mind, Schlegelmilch stresses that humanity must better define the priorities of long-term strategic planning.

“Sustainable development requires rethinking how we contribute to these threats and vulnerabilities, and better price resilience in the way we build our communities if we are to be ready for all that follows.”