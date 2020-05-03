Elon Musk, EPA inconsistent with Tesla Model S sedan mileage

Elon Musk has once again put his foot in his mouth.

A man branded Tech Covidiot No.1 tweeting about suspicious claims about the coronavirus said in a call this week that the Environmental Protection Agency made a mistake in testing its new model S – sedan – leading to lower mileage than Tesla had found. .

“We expanded the range of the Model S and X once more, this time to the Model S 391 Miles and the Model X 351 Miles,” Musk said during the call. “We actually said that, in fact, the model – the actual Model S is 400 miles, but when we did the last EPA test, unfortunately [EPA] left the car door open and the keys in the car, so the car – and it did this overnight. And so the car actually went to wait for driver space and lost 2% of its range. And as a result, it had 391 tests.

“As soon as the EPA reopens for testing, we’ll do the test again, and we’re really confident we’ll achieve a range of 400 miles or more on the Model S. But it’s clear that the Model S in the last two months – the actual range of the Model S in the last two months has been 400 miles during that time, ”he continued.

But the EPA shot back at Musk and said he was mistaken.

“We can confirm that the EPA tested the vehicle correctly, the door was closed, and we will be happy to discuss any technical issues with Tesla, as we do routinely with all automakers,” the EPA said in a statement. Circuit.