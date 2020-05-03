Coronavirus in Beijing, shocking gesture of the Knicks

Former Knick Jeremy Lin, who exploded to celebrity in the spring of 2012 with a furious race that became known as Linsanity, bounced around the NBA for several years before landing with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese league. He takes a picture of some questions and answers with Post columnist Steve Serby.

Q: What does the new normal look like in Beijing?

A: All of the malls and restaurants and everything is open, so a lot is back to normal. There is a lot of traffic every day, everyone is back to work. In general however, some of the things that have changed are, I don’t think people are as ready to be all the way in terms of like you go out to restaurants, and you can only see people in groups of 2 – 4, you don’t see big parties from 6, 8, 10. Large group gatherings like concerts or sporting events or nightlife, these things don’t really happen. And then everyone wears a mask, 100% of people wear masks. These are some of the ways things have changed, but in many ways, things are very much a reminder of what things used to be.

Q: How often have you been tested?

A: I was tested before the quarantine and after the quarantine, and honestly, wherever you go at any time, every restaurant, every shopping center, everything everywhere, every time I enter my apartment, I have my temperature too. They are constantly monitoring. You can’t go out to eat at a restaurant without leaving all of your information, and there is this app that shows your body temperature and if you’ve had any symptoms and where you’ve been in the past 2 to 4 weeks. I mean, it basically tracks everything you do and where you go, and you have to show it and update it every time you go somewhere.

Q: Were you in the United States when the Wuhan epidemic occurred?

A: When Covid first burst, we still had games in the ABC. And then when it got worse in China, I was taking my vacation for the Chinese New Year. And then I went back to California, and then that’s when it really, really went wrong in China, and then I was in California for two months. And after about six weeks in California, Covid got really, really bad in the United States, and really bad in California, and then everything was blocked.

Q: How long have you been back in China?

A: I came back on March 18.

Q: What is it like to be a Peking duck?

A: It’s incredible. Being in Beijing is what most resembles Linsanity in New York. Fan reception here, all of our road games are home games, and there are times when I can’t even get to my hotel on the road, I can’t get to the elevator because there are so many fans, and it’s like a crowd. And so there is so much love here, and I’m really blown away. It really is the closest thing to Linsanity in New York.

Q: Do you think there will be an NBA season, and what would an NBA season without fans look like?

A: I don’t know if there will be an NBA season, although I would say by reading the news recently, it seems a little more likely to see progress in some areas. I think that without fans, players will adapt. I think at the end of the day the players were in quarantine or locked out, and a lot of people were unable to hit the field. So honestly, I think playing without fans, everyone will be grateful. And I think basketball will be really meaningful because the entertainment the world wants, but it doesn’t have at the moment, and so even if it plays without fans, I think every player will realize: “This is the most significant basketball we can play. “

Q: MSG Networks is hosting a full-day “Linsanity” game marathon on Sunday, nine games in total, starting at 10 am to end the Linsanity week.

A: My first reaction was … really? I was really shocked, for several reasons. The first thing that shocked me was that throughout the history of the Knicks, they chose this part. And I say to myself, “Hey look, I understand, it was a fun time, but I only played 35 games, and I didn’t even have like 1000 career points for your organization.” But they chose that period of time, and I was blown away. And then second, another reason why I was like really? it’s because I was like, “Wow, the Knicks treat me so well that they’re ready to do that. And I haven’t really had any interaction or anything with the organization since everything ended eight, nine years ago, but in order to be part of it. “… It’s not just how they released the game and that’s it. We are in constant communication, their team and my team every day, we have a whole game plan, we have stuff we do, and for me the only thing I see is that the Knicks just want to inspire and help and raise the whole community, the New York community. And to me, it’s as if sincere, and it’s such a privilege to be part of.

Q: Why do you think you captured so many imaginations in New York and around the world, really?

A: I think it happened in New York, that’s for sure, and I think the context, the background, everything that led to it, maybe part of the disappointment that fans of Knicks have gone through in terms of seasons in the past where it didn’t go their way, or even during that streak – I think we were 2-11 before the breakout game. And so, I think the context has come to add to it. I think the different elements of the story, being undrafted, cut twice, going to Harvard, being American-Asian, doing it in MSG, which is like the best arena, with the the largest NBA fan base… I mean, there were so many elements – the perfect storm. It happened right after the lockout, too … so many elements that were so captivating. I don’t say that like “Look at me”, I say rather: “I can’t believe this all happened”, as I couldn’t control most of everything that happened and how the storm has formed.

Q: What are your three favorite memories from this era?

A: Dude, my three favorite memories … first of all, I have to say … can I give four (laughs)? The first is the corner baseline against the Lakers, and I always describe that moment, when I hit that pointer 3, it was the loudest I have ever heard in an arena, and I remember I felt like I was hovering like half a foot above the ground of the arena. I will never forget that, I have never experienced anything like this on a basketball court. And it was in the fourth quarter, it was a dagger.

And then of course the winner of the match against Toronto for obvious reasons. It was a road game that was a home game, which could be my most important or most remembered single game ever, for the rest of my career. Another thing I really remember was the bible study we had, we had a bible study in Toronto on the road, and there were quite a few members, and for me it was just great for everyone of … we’re NBA players, and we’re used to a high level of success and things like that, but everyone on this team, and there were so many people studying Bible. We’ve all sort of achieved the same thing as, as it’s supernatural, it’s different, it’s not your normal situation, it’s not your normal NBA season. And I think for us, we had a bible study and we just shared a lot of things where we were like, “Man, this is supernatural. It’s a miracle. “

And then finally, after my knee injury, and I was in rehabilitation, we had already lost in the playoffs, but I was still in rehabilitation, and then I remember at that time, I was really scared and I felt like I was in this little fish bowl and the spotlights were just far away on me, there were paparazzi everywhere, I didn’t know where to go, I couldn’t do anything. But one night, me, my older brother, and my little brother, we snuck out, and we went on an outdoor field at about 10 p.m. or something, and we just messed around and played 21 and HORSE and all this as a smaller Games. And at that time, my knee was not ready, but our season was already over, so I was playing with them and I remember feeling so alive like, “Oh man, I’m outside, I didn’t not wearing a hat or I don’t have to hide myself or anything because it’s so dark. “

Q: Do you have any regrets about how it ended with the Knicks?

A: I would say there are no regrets, man. I’m just a personality where it’s always 100%, two feet inside, and I gave everything I had. I did everything I could and I’m not alone, right? Like all of our team did this, and we were far from the playoffs and we fought all through the game and we went through all the media review and everything, and we always got to the playoffs. And we have suffered so many injuries – Amar’e [Stoudemire] had been out for a while, we lost Baron Davis, [Mike] Bibby, Toney Douglas, Shump [Iman Shumpert], me, Melo [Carmelo Anthony], Tyson [Chandler] … Everyone has been injured this season and we all love rallying. And so, for me, I know that I gave everything, so I don’t really have any regrets.

Q: Anything that comes to mind: former Nets coach Kenny Atkinson.

A: Energy.

Q: James Dolan.

A: New York Knicks.

Q: Amar’e Stoudamire.

A smile.

Q: Mike Breen.

A: chic.

Q: Landry Fields.

A: Homie.

Q: Can you mediate the quarrel between Dolan and Spike Lee?

A: Can I mediate it (laugh)?

Q: Would you mind?

A: Do I have this ability?

Q: Spike Lee.

A passion.

Q: Your quote: “We have the light in us, because there are already millions of people who choose to be the light every day.” What made you choose to be light?

A: For me, it’s my faith. I think it’s really simple, for me I feel like Jesus sacrificed on the cross, and the resurrection gave me unconditional love, and I always feel like I really received a unconditional love, if I really received and understood it, then I would have love that can spill over to other people. I just feel like God has given me so much love that I can pass it on to other people and that’s really what it means to be light. I’m just trying to do my best to promote positivity and promote love, grace and reconciliation at a time when division is rampant.

Q: Who are the people who inspire you, who have been the light in the midst of darkness?

A: First of all, my family. My older brother, whom I have always admired and who somehow taught me what it means to be a man. Being a man doesn’t mean 225 [pounds], or have a Rolex or the next car or something. To be a man is to learn to love people well, to lead by humility and service. Even my mother teaches disadvantaged children free of charge and gives them private lessons, and she does it all year round. Even now, she continues to do so, even if most of the world closes her doors with COVID, she helps and gives private lessons to disadvantaged children who are really, really late in school.

Q: And the first responders and frontliners in this war.

A: Oh, man. If you talk about people I do not do know, yes, of course. If you read these stories, these first-hand stories, you read letters that some of these frontline workers write to decision makers, or you hear some of the stories of some of the deceased medical workers, or the miracles or the lives that they saved… and it’s just through an article, it’s not like we were there watching it live. It is absolutely inspiring.

Q: How is your family?

A: My family is doing very well. Everyone is in good health, so I’m really happy with that. And you?

Serby: Thank goodness so far so good.

Q: Do you know people, friends or other people personally affected by the virus?

A: Yes, but nothing crazy. Everyone I know has recovered. It’s a little scary, but yes.

Q: What does Linsanity mean to you now when you think about it?

A: I am beginning to understand more and more the impact that this period of time has had. And I become more and more grateful.

Q: What would be your message to Asian Americans?

A: Stay strong … be united … defend yourself … but also, don’t just defend Asian Americans. My message would be to defend injustice, period. I do not strike or shed light on this current situation, because everyone knows that I stood out and that I took a stand alongside the Asian Americans. But I think the long game for Asian Americans and for us is really being able to be united, to have a voice, then to speak for ourselves, but also to start speaking on behalf of other groups oppressed. And I think when we really get there, I think it will be a catalyst for a lot of social justice and a lot of change.

Q: Your message for America?

A: My message to America would be to keep fighting and to remember that we are all in the same boat. The division will only complicate matters, but if we come together, we have so much potential to do so many good and great things. And so I would say just remember that we are all in the same boat… and therefore I would say: Be the light.