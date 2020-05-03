Christopher Meloni returns to “Law and Order: SVU”

Christopher Meloni, known for his role as Elliot Stabler, will return to Dick Wolf’s Law and Order SVU for his 22nd season, according to showrunner Warren Leight.

Leight confirmed on the SVU podcast Wednesday that Stabler will appear at least in the first game of the season.

“It’s pretty clear that Elliot will be in the Please season opener. I think I know a lot. “

The news of the return of Christopher Meloni comes a month after the announcement of the dissemination of his character on the management of his own criminal unit.

No release date has yet been announced.

After playing alongside Mariska Hargitay, who plays Elliot’s former partner Olivia Benson, Meloni left the SVU team after season 12.

Stabler retired, citing the emotional toll of the job.

Leight also said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unknown when filming for the 22nd season will begin.

We still don’t know if the whole Stabler family will be in the opening episode of the new season.

“It remains to be seen if we can also see his family,” says Leight.

Stabler and his family were due to appear at the end of the show’s 21st season, but that idea was eventually suppressed when the pandemic reduced filming.