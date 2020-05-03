Broadway actors dig deep to stop stopping coronavirus

“Les Miserables”, Tony’s candidate, Judy Kuhn, was three weeks away from being eligible for health insurance when rehearsals for her off Broadway show were closed due to the coronavirus.

Still, she considers herself one of the luckiest in the tight New York theater community – at least she has a nest egg and her husband’s medical plan to fall back on.

And other big names do it too: Karen Olivo from “Moulin Rouge”, Kyle Selig from “Mean Girls” and Adrienne Warren, who channels Tina Turner into “Tina”.

They all think, in one way or another, that they will be able to weather the storm financially. But they hurt the thousands – both on stage and behind the scenes – who lost their jobs seven weeks ago and are on hold until the lights go out on Broadway.

“It’s a kind of terrible uncertainty, terrible to live with,” said Kuhn, who was due to open this month in Stephen Sondheim’s “Assassins” at The Post from his home in lower Manhattan.

In one day on March 12, New Yorkers in the theater found themselves unemployed after Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all gatherings of 500 or more to stop to slow the spread of COVID-19 . The Broadway League, the commercial group representing theaters, hopes to turn on the lights again in September.

An agreement between theaters and unions paid workers during the first weeks of closure and covered their health insurance for at least a month; the parties are discussing how to overcome the many health and financial concerns associated with long downtime.

Olivo, who plays Satine, is convinced that something good must come from all personal suffering. The crisis has changed her and she thinks it will change everyone in the theater.

“I have too many friends who got sick, some in the hospital, some we thought we were losing,” Tony’s 2009 winner told The Post’s cover of “West Side Story” from her home in Madison, Wisconsin. “I think it’s a really great time for all of us to train, not just as artists, but as human beings.”

She also calls on theater actors to become what she calls “activists”.

“We are all tired and complacent,” said Olivo. “It is important to take care of yourself … and then you have to brush your teeth, understand what your part is and get moving.”

Selig sees things differently these days too. He further appreciates his consecutive successes – three years in “The Book of Mormon” and his three years until Aaron in “Mean Girls”.

The money he has saved keeps him afloat when so many of his close friends cannot afford the rent.

“Everyone I have worked with has no job,” Selig told The Post from his home in Hewitt, New Jersey. “They really have no money to enter.”

What they are going through reminds him of how much he took for granted, to go out for a drink after the show to be spared – so far – by the deadly infection.

“I’m probably going to get by,” said Selig. “But I think of the families who lose members, the medical staff, the first responders who really risk everything.”

Warren jumps rope in his apartment on the Upper West Side so that she is in good shape when she returns on stage. And she thinks she can do vocal work if the money is lacking.

But his emotions weren’t as easy to control. This year was important for the show, which started in November, and for Warren personally.

She performed Tina Turner first in London and now on Broadway. She was looking forward to finishing her run around the time of the Tony Awards on June 7, which have now been postponed.

“I’m very, very sorry for the series and I am very sorry for my whole community,” said Warren, who was nominated for a Tony in 2016 for “Shuffle Along”.

“We don’t have to create the greatest masterpiece,” said Warren. “It’s OK to survive just now. It’s OK to ask for help. And it’s OK to help others.”

This is what she and the others do.

They all help raise funds for the Actors Fund, a social services group for the entertainment industry, and Covenant House, which operates a national network of shelters and programs for homeless children.

A month ago, the non-profit organization Broadway Cares launched a million dollar online fundraising campaign that will benefit the Actors’ Fund. Nearly two dozen producers, led by Spencer Ross of “Company”, “The Minutes” and “Jagged Little Pill”, have pledged to match the money, up to $ 1 million.

“In action, there can be hope,” said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares.

So far, Viola’s organization has raised $ 4.2 million and a second $ 1 million match challenge is underway, launched by Christine Schwarzman and Darren Johnston of theater production company No Guaranteees.

“I don’t know any group like the theater that is so interested in helping each other,” said Kuhn. “I just hope the actors who really suffer know that they have a community that really supports them.”

Additional reporting by Ariel Ramerez and Tamar Lapin

Here’s how to help:

Broadway cares: https://donate.broadwaycares.org/give/140654/#!/donation/checkout

Covenant House: https://www.covenanthouse.org/covid-emergency-donate

Stakeholder funds: https://actorsfund.org/help-our-entertainment-communiity-covid-19-emergency-relief