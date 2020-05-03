Boris Johnson says fight against coronaviruses has been a “tough time”

The doctors who cared for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he was fighting the coronavirus were prepared for the worst.

“It was a tough old time, I won’t deny it. They had a strategy to face a scenario of the type “death of Stalin” “, Johnson tell the sun newspaper. “I was not in particularly good shape and I knew there were emergency plans in place.”

Johnson said he had received “liters and liters” of oxygen through “the little nose jobbie”.

He kept wondering, “How am I going to get out of this?” during his stay at a London hospital last month, said Johnson.

“It was hard to believe that in just a few days my health had deteriorated to this point. I remember my frustration. I could not understand why I was not improving, “he told the newspaper. “But the bad time came when it was 50-50 if they were going to have to put a tube on my windpipe.

“That’s when it started. . . they were starting to think about how to handle the presentation. “

He attributes his recovery to “wonderful and wonderful nursing.”

Johnson was released from hospital on April 12. His fiancée gave birth to their son 17 days later. The boy received the middle name Nicolas after two of the doctors who saved his father’s life.