Birx calls demonstrators without masks `` of devastating concern ''

Dr Deborah Birx said protesters who assemble without masks and who do not engage in social distancing in rallies against state foreclosure regulations are “worrisome” as they could spread the coronavirus to family members at risk.

Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, was interviewed by host Chris Wallace about “Fox News Sunday” on the crowds that gathered in the state capital of Michigan from a “public health perspective”.

“It is terribly worrisome to me personally because if they go home and, in fact, their grandmother or grandfather who has a comorbid condition and they have a serious or very or unhappy outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives, “she replied.” So we have to protect each other at the same time that we express our dissatisfaction. “

Protests against governors’ house arrest orders have intensified in recent weeks as the economic effects of the pandemic worsen and more and more Americans are claiming unemployment benefits.

Crowds of protesters – many of whom carried firearms – showed up Thursday at Michigan Statehouse. Last week, President Trump called on Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer to “make a deal” with the protesters.

Other pockets of trouble have broken out in Wisconsin, Arizona and California.

Birx was also asked if it was safe for companies like nail salons, gyms and spas to reopen in states that have relaxed lock-in restrictions.

She said it was safer if both parties were wearing masks, “but we made it clear that this is not a good activity from the first phase, and I think the President made it clear when he discussed the case in Georgia. “

President Trump last month says he strongly disagreed with the decision of the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, to start the reopening of the companies before meeting the criteria defined for the openings of the first phase.

The guidelines for phase one require a state to show that the number of coronavirus cases has been declining for 14 consecutive days.

No state has yet fulfilled this qualification.