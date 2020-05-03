B&H Photo cuts 400 workers after resisting cuts during Passover

This week, B&H Photo & Electronics retired hundreds of employees – a decision the iconic retailer had resisted for more than a month after its Manhattan megastore was forced to close due to the coronavirus lockout, learned The Post.

The 47-year-old electronics salesperson – whose flagship Manhattan is known for Orthodox Jewish staff and the elaborate treadmill system that moves goods around the store – on Wednesday put about 400 of its 2,000 employees into service, said sources close to the company.

In a note to affected employees, human resources manager Izzy Friedman said B&H “had waited as long as possible” before making the cuts, and noted that the company had paid and provided benefits to workers concerned “during the Passover holidays, and beyond to make it easier.”

B&H was also waiting “to assess the various stimulus benefits available,” but was eventually forced to lay off workers because “the crisis continued with no clear end in sight,” added Friedman.

The leave was a surprise to a B&H staff member, who said that the company’s call center, which takes orders from customers across the United States, was “busy like hell”, responding to the demand “for computers, cameras and accessories for the installation of a home office”. COVID-19 forces millions of people nationwide to work from home.

B&H closed its two-story store at 420 Ninth Ave. on the corner of West 34th Street on March 16, but customers can still pick up their purchases at the side entrance within 30 minutes of ordering, according to the website. .

Owned by the Schreiber family – married couple Blimie and Herman Schreiber opened the first store in 1973 at 17 Warren Street in Tribeca – B&H waited longer than most Big Apple retailers to cut ranks.

“We sincerely hope and pray that this global pandemic and its economic impacts will be temporary, and that in the future we can reverse many of these leaves,” Friedman wrote in Wednesday’s memo.

A B&H spokesperson declined to comment on the note.