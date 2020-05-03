Assess how Gleyber Torres’ career could go

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s biggest professional sports teams, and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted mail bags. In today’s slice: the Yankees.

Say Gleyber Torres plays for the Yankees throughout his 37-year season, which is Gleyber’s best average – .315 with 27 homers or .290 with 37 homers per season? – Henry W. Katz

Since Torres is a .275 hitter with 62 homers in two major league seasons, the Yankees would gladly accept either set of numbers because the productivity of a midfielder is very valuable. And if Torres, 23, proves that he can play shortstop until the age of 30 and deliver these offensive statistics, he will participate in several AL MVP discussions.

Part of the reason the Yankees didn’t show much interest in retaining Didi Gregorius was because they think Torres can run short and they can play DJ LeMahieu second.

How difficult will Gerrit Cole’s transition be in New York? How do the Yankees prepare him for a new pitch coach and to play in New York? – Edward L. Papera

It’s always the biggest question when a player, not to mention the one who comes in with a nine-year, $ 324 million contract, surfaces in the Bronx. For Mike Mussina, Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia, New York did not breach them. Not so much for A.J. Burnett, who had success in the first year and problems later. Jeff Weaver never lived up to expectations and Kevin Brown was horrible and miserable.

In an abbreviated spring training, Cole worked well with first-year coach Matt Blake, who can learn from Cole’s thirst for information and communication.

The Yankees go far beyond helping players get used to New York, but in the end, it’s up to the player to avoid being overwhelmed by good performances.

Looking back, do you think the Yankees were wise in signing [Luis] Severino and [Aaron] Hicks long-term contracts, given how often they appear on the injured list? – Mike Stanley

Hicks has been on the injured list 11 times since starting a career in the major leagues with the Twins in 2015 and will make a dozen this year due to a Tommy John operation.

As for Severino, this trip to IL after Tommy John’s surgery in February is his third visit since 2016 and by far the most serious.

The Punch Hicks signed a $ 70 million contract over seven years after the 2018 season when he set career highs in points scored (90), homeruns (27), points products (79) and games played (137) as 28 -Age. And it provided an elite defense in the central field.

Since Hicks was limited to 59 games last year due to two stints on the IL and had a Tommy John operation on the right elbow (throw) after the season, the second guessers are difficult to argue.

Before entering into a $ 40 million, four-year contract at the start of spring 2019 training, Severino was 33-14 with a 3.18 ERA in 63 starts in 2017-2018. His 384 ² / ₃ innings looked like aces, as did the withdrawal of 450 and the walk of only 97. At 24, the Yankees believed that the investment was worth it.

Of course Severino appeared in three games last year due to inflammation of the right rotator cuff and a lat problem and will be absent at least until the start of the 2021 season due to a Tommy John operation. Again, it is difficult to disagree with the skeptics.

However, remember that Hicks and Severino were still young and came out of impressive seasons, so it’s also understandable that the Yankees signed them for these deals.

Since team owners get no revenue from canceled games, how do they pay the bills – player salaries, stadium rentals, etc.? – Ed Flahive

Apart from the $ 170 million package agreed between the MLB and the Players’ Association, players do not receive their wages until regular season games. Veterans receive $ 5,000 a day until the end of May, when this package ends. Some teams have cut employees’ wages and, by the end of this month, expect more pay cuts as well as layoffs and layoffs.

What do you think of playing seven-legged games when the season starts? Less wear on pitchers, risers and players if they start playing a lot of doubles in the heat of Arizona. – Buddy Buder

I understand that there will not be much normal if a season is going on and everything has to be taken into account, but seven round matches are for high schools. The matches of the league are played over nine rounds and the product would be reduced if two images were shaved.

The problem of wear and tear could be avoided by expanding the lists to 30 or more players. As for the Arizona project, it is unlikely to happen.

What do you think of (Giancarlo) Stanton, (Aaron) Hicks and (Clint) Frazier for (Mike) Trout? Then sign (Mookie) Betts for the left field – Steve

The owner of the Angels, Arte Moreno, is not a wealthy man because he made bad business decisions before buying the club.

The trout trade, which has a no-trade clause and owes $ 325 million over the next 10 seasons, would make smart the $ 240 million 10-year contract for Albert Pujols, who has two seasons remaining . Hicks’ injury story and questions about Frazier’s ceiling would not be appealing to the Angels.

I don’t think any package that the Yankees could offer the Angels would be enough to pull trout from southern California.

The only way the Yankees express interest in Betts as a free agent before the 2021 season is if Stanton chooses to withdraw from an eight-year contract with $ 244 million remaining.